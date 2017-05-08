Police Blotter | 4/26/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 18

Brandon L. Baker, 35, of Columbia, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis, expired registration and no insurance on Admiral Parkway at Valmeyer Road.

April 22

Columbia police, fire and EMS assisted Illinois State Police in responding to a single-vehicle crash about 3 p.m. on I-255 eastbound on the Illinois side of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. An elderly female driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. Her vehicle had Illinois plates. No other information was available.

April 23

Jennifer M. Gourley, 39, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 17

Mike Diggs, 19, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

The theft of $420 in cash and a Home Depot credit card from a residence in the 9200 block of D Road is under investigation.

April 18

Dustin Meyer, 24, of Dupo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

April 20

Emergency personnel responded about 6:45 p.m. to a truck rollover crash in the area of Bluff Road north of Kaskaskia Road between Fults and Prairie du Rocher. A Ford F350 pickup driven by Treyton P. Jones, 16, of Prairie du Rocher, lost control and overturned, damaging a utility pole. He was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries.

April 21

Jacob Riechmann, 19, of Red Bud, Addison Gunter, 20, of Red Bud, Jayce Cox, 22, of Red Bud, and Emily Johnson of Arnold, Mo., were each cited for illegal transportation of alcohol in the 9000 block of LL Road.

April 22

A residential burglary in the 5600 block of State Route 156 is under investigation. Two televisions from inside the home and a cordless drill and Playstation 4 game console in the shed were believed stolen.

April 23

Scott M. Faust, 29, of Red Bud, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Bottom Avenue in Columbia.

Michael A. Randazzo, 33, of Renault, was arrested for DUI on Route 156 at Ivy Road.

Trey E. Gillespie, 22, of St. Louis, was arrested for aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude police following a high-speed pursuit that occurred about 1:30 a.m. on Route 3 between Waterloo and Columbia. A deputy attempted to stop the vehicle Gillespie was driving, but he continued north at speeds nearing 100 miles per hour before traveling through a ditch in Columbia and blowing out a tire near Route 158. Gillespie attempted to run on foot before he was caught. The deputy tasered Gillespie in the incident. The car involved is believed to have been stolen from the Sparta area. Further charges are pending in Randolph County.

Waterloo Police

April 17

Waterloo officers assisted Oregon County, Mo., police with the arrest of a 17-year-old Waterloo man connected to residential burglaries in their jurisdiction. The vehicle associated with this suspect was spotted outside a home in the 300 block of South Main Street near the police station, so a search warrant was obtained. Oregon County police issued an arrest warrant a short time later and Waterloo police picked him up.

April 18

Sharon Coulson, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested for battery in the 500 block of West Mill Street.

April 23

Timothy Mayer, 37, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Bond County warrant.

April 25

Sarah G. Miller, 41, of Waterloo, was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly filing a false report of domestic battery back in January.