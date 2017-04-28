Police Blotter | 4/19/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

i – Mark A. Allen, 47, of Wright City, Mo., was arrested for criminal damage to property and violation of an order of protection at 300 Columbia Centre.

April 11 – Jacob D. Rau, 20, of St. Louis, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance (heroin, clonazepam and dextroamphetamine) and one count of aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude police. Three passengers in Rau’s vehicle — Sean L. Meehan, 24, of Waterloo, Bryce E. Hackworth, 21, of St. Louis and John M. Collins, 20, of Fenton, Mo. — were each charged with felony meth possession. An officer attempted to stop Rau’s vehicle on Route 3 near Southwoods Drive at about 10:15 p.m. The vehicle sped away from the officer and continued onto Route 158, where it apparently ran out of gas near Todd Hall Center Drive and all occupants were quickly apprehended. Columbia EMS was called to the scene because it appeared one of the men may have been overdosing, but he did not require medical transport.

April 13 – Columbia police, fire and EMS responded about 10:15 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on the Route 158 northbound ramp onto Route 3. The driver of a 2006 Chevrolet HHR, Ferris Mitchell, 47, of Belleville, complained of minor back pain on scene. He was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville.

April 15 – Austin M. Edwards, 22, of Columbia, was cited for illegal transportation, driving while license suspended and no front plate on South Main Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 12 – Daniel E. Craft, 49, of Waterloo, was issued a county ordinance violation for dogs at large at 5157 State Route 3.

April 13 – Julia Jabbarin was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

April 14 – Jeffrey Pratt, 55, of Waterloo, was charged with battery after allegedly striking Dwayne Metzger in the head with his fist in the area of 5100 State Route 3.

April 14 – Amber Weisz of Cahokia was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

April 15 – Austin Feldt, 19, of Valmeyer, was cited for unlawful possession of alcohol on Fountain Oak Lane at Trout Camp Road.

April 16 – Adam L. Eckart, 27, of Fults, was arrested for DUI and improper parking on Maeystown Road at Koch Road.

Waterloo Police

April 13 – Daniel E. Craft, 49, of Waterloo, was charged with felony harassment of a witness. Craft, who is facing residential burglary charges stemming from a Dec. 7 incident in the 5100 block of Route 3, is alleged to have “communicated directly with a female witness in such a manner as to produce mental anguish or emotional distress,” according to court information, in that he used vulgar language and slammed his foot on the back of her truck.

April 14 – Randy L. Sneed, 58, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery in the 500 block of West Mill Street.

April 16 – Joshua N. Mabe, 18, of St. Louis, was cited for unlawful possession of alcohol at the skate park.