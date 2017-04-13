Police Blotter | 4/05/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 27

Katheryn B. Germann of Millstadt was arrested on an in-state warrant.

March 28

Gerald A. Kiefer, 47, of Columbia, was arrested for a Monroe County warrant on Admiral Parkway at Gall Road.

March 29

Columbia police and EMS responded about 8 a.m. to a vehicle crash with lane blockage on Route 3 northbound near Gilmore Lake Road. A 1994 GMC Sonoma driven by Raymond Ratajczyk, 80, of Columbia, was turning left onto Gilmore Lake Road from southbound Route 3 when his truck collided with a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Drake Koch, 19, of Waterloo, which was northbound on Route 3. Koch was checked out at the scene by Columbia EMS but refused medical transport. He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Ratajczyk was cited for failure to yield turning left.

March 31

Columbia police, fire and EMS personnel responded to a single-car crash with injury on Route 3 near North Main Street shortly before 1 a.m. A 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Matthew Gibbs, 35, of St. Louis, struck a traffic signal pole. The car was heavily damaged as a result of the crash. Gibbs was transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County. The crash remains under investigation.

April 2

Nicholas Russo of Ballwin, Mo., and James Follett of Festus, Mo., were each cited for street racing on I-255 near the Fish Lake overpass shortly after 1 a.m.

James L. Pepper, 53, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Route 158.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 29

Austin D. Zimmerman, 25, of Columbia, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe and possession of a firearm without FOID.

March 30

Shawn Porter, 42, of Red Bud, was arrested on a Randolph County warrant.

March 31

Kasha Buchanan, 45, of Belleville, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

April 1

Eric J. Done, 31, of Hecker, was arrested for obstructing justice and cited for pedestrian under the influence on North Main Street in Hecker.

April 2

Conner Merritt, 18, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at South Library Street. Gavin M. Taylor, 18, of Waterloo, was cited for unlawful possession of alcohol.

Waterloo Police

March 18

Elvir Fale, 27, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for speeding.

March 19

Theresa Miller, 26, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant stemming from a city ordinance violation for high weeds.

March 29

Sean L. Meehan, 24, of Waterloo, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine following a Nov. 16 incident.

William McCullough, 29, of Waterloo, was arrested on a warrant on Route 3 at Rose Lane.