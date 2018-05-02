Police Blotter | 4/25/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 17 – Shortly before 7:45 p.m., Columbia police received multiple reports of a man lying on the ground along I-255 westbound near mile marker 5. A Monroe County EMS ambulance was returning from a St. Louis hospital and stopped to assist. When Columbia officers arrived on scene, they observed a 2016 Volkswagen car nearby. The man, identified as Christopher Shadowens, 55, of Waterloo, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of a seizure and released a short time later. Shadowens was arrested for DUI and illegal transportation of alcohol and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern IL

April 16 – Nicholas A. Ahrens, 48, of Waterloo, was arrested on Route 3 at Park Street in Waterloo for possession of methamphetamine. Also arrested was Samantha M. Rachels, 22, of Waterloo, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam, clonazepam).

April 17 – Eugene P. Huebner, 48, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) on North Moore Street at Columbia Avenue in Waterloo.

Millstadt Police

April 11 – Klayton M. Skaer, 20, of Millstadt, was charged with theft and two counts of felony disorderly conduct. On Feb. 14, the police department investigated two malicious false alarm calls made to the Millstadt Fire Department. It was also learned the same subject had stolen the Alpine Trails subdivision sign on the same evening of the false alarms.

April 17 – Matthew C. Rautman, 32, of Millstadt, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant and a Millstadt ordinance violation warrant (tampering with waterworks).

April 18 – Police responded at 1 p.m. to Lee’s Home Center on South Illinois Street for a retail theft that had just occurred. A male subject had fled with a power tool set valued at more than $300. Employees attempted to stop the suspect, with a female employee getting on the hood of the suspect’s vehicle. The driver began to accelerate and the employee fell off the vehicle. She was uninjured. On April 19, the Dupo Police Department stopped the suspect vehicle and apprehended the suspect, who was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Brandon L. Krueger, 25, of Dupo, was charged with felony retail theft and possession of meth.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 16 – The theft of a socket set and other tools from a toolbox on a Chevrolet Silverado on Melinda Street in Hecker is under investigation.

April 18 – The theft of a locating system for an underground construction drill in the area of 6200 Illinois Route 3 is under investigation.

April 19 – Stephanie Lord, 26, of Dupo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

April 20 – Michael E. Conrad, 62, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery in the 5500 block of Konarcik Road.

April 22 – Dustin Schlemmer, 29, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and for a Monroe County warrant on Allen Street at Richard Street in Waterloo.

April 22 – Carol Raby, 48, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery on KK Road.

April 23 – John W. Kirkley, 31, of Waterloo, was arrested for criminal damage to property at 5244 Kaskaskia Road.

Valmeyer Police

April 18 – Mandy Herring, 40, of Valmeyer, was arrested for retail theft at Mike’s Convenience Store.

Waterloo Police

April 16 – The theft of a flatbed trailer from Fuller Construction, 1305 N. Illinois Route 3, is under investigation.

April 17 – Dylan Kent, 24, of Red Bud, was arrested for DUI on Route 3 at Plaza Drive.

April 19 – Two students were issued city ordinance violations for public fighting at Waterloo High School.

April 20 – A juvenile was arrested on a failure to appear warrant at Walmart, 961 N. Market Street.