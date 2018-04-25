Police Blotter | 4/18/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 12 – Lukas M. Skalisius, 24, of St. Louis, was arrested on St. Clair County and Jersey County warrants at 250 Columbia Centre.

April 13 – Eddie D. Lormis, 52, of Hillsboro, Mo., was arrested on an out-of-state warrant and for driving while license suspended and no seat belt at 140 Columbia Centre.

April 16 – Columbia police, fire and EMS responded about 5:20 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash with road blockage on Ghent Road at Quarry Road. Injuries were believed to be minor.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 10 – A possible disturbance stemming from a road rage incident in Hecker has been forwarded to the state’s attorney to review for possible charges.

Waterloo Police

April 5 – Matthew Rich, 42, of Waterloo, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

April 8 – Jakob Keller, 24, of Renault, was cited for speeding (107 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone) and reckless driving after the Chevrolet Camaro he was driving was pulled over on Route 3 at South Library Street.

April 10 – Tammara L. Freestone, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Columbia Avenue. A short time later, Freestone was arrested for domestic battery in the 800 block of Illinois Avenue. Following this arrest, she was additionally charged with felony criminal damage to government supported property, that being a holding cell at the Waterloo Police Department.

April 11 – Candace M. Werner, 30, of Waterloo, was arrested in the 700 block of Marney Lane for felony aggravated battery. Court information states that Werner struck a woman who is more than 60 years of age in the face several times with her fist and struck her in the back.

April 11 – The theft of a 1993 Ford F-150 owned by Ss. Peter & Paul Parish at 204 W. Mill Street is under investigation. The truck was stolen between 8 p.m. April 10 and 6 a.m. April 11. On April 14, Marissa police stopped the vehicle and questioned the male driver inside. Police are still trying to determine if he was involved in the theft or if he simply purchased the truck from someone else.

April 12 – Curtis McBride, 28, of East St. Louis, was arrested for obstructing identification and unlawful display of a temporary vehicle registration sticker.

April 14 – No injuries were reported following a vehicle rollover crash about 6:50 a.m. at 800 N. Illinois Route 3. The vehicle involved was a Pontiac Grand Am driven by Joseph R. Barbeau, 30, of Red Bud.

April 16 – Justin Kent, 33, of Red Bud, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant on Rogers Street at Covington Drive.

April 16 – Waterloo police and fire and Monroe County EMS responded about 8:35 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Warren Drive. The vehicles involved were a Ford Edge and a Ford F-150. Injuries were believed to be minor.