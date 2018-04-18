Police Blotter | 4/11/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 4

Mitchell P. Runzo, 21, of Waterloo, was arrested for violating an order of protection and for speeding on Ferkel Street at Centerville Road.

April 6

Devon K. Sheprow, 32, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery at 11 Meadow Ridge East.

April 7

Christain L. Stephenson, 37, of East Carondelet, was arrested on multiple St. Clair County warrants at Red Roof Liquor and Lottery, 301 Southport Drive.

Ryan J. Burle, 23, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to signal and improper lighting on Route 3 at Palmer Road.

April 8

Ashley E. O’Donnell, 35, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI, no insurance, and improper lane usage at 100 Admiral Weinel Boulevard.

Mark E. Maxwell, 34, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, and no insurance on Bluff Road at DD Road.

Andrew J. Donelson, 27, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and speeding on Route 3 southbound at Gilmore Lake Road.

April 9

John M. Rodriguez, 51, of Hecker, was arrested for possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration and driving while license revoked on Route 3 northbound at the I-255 split.

Illinois State Police

March 27

Tristan A. Ketterling, 31, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage following a crash shortly after 8:30 p.m. on I-255 eastbound in Columbia.

Millstadt Police

April 4

Christopher S. Cothran Jr., 27, of St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant in the 400 block of North Jefferson Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 4

Michelle E. Presti, 27, of St. Louis, was arrested for felony false personation of a peace officer after court information states she “knowingly and falsely represented herself to be a Missouri probation and parole officer” in an attempt to contact her boyfriend, who was an inmate at the county jail.

April 6

Michael Sylvestri, 25, of Granite City, was arrested on two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon (dagger, billy club) on Route 159 just north of Route 156 in Hecker.

April 7

The theft of a flatbed trailer in the area of 5800 Grandview Trail, which was later recovered, is under investigation.

Michael E. Wilson, 61, of Prairie du Rocher, was transported to Red Bud Regional Hospital for injuries sustained when his GMC Sierra veered off the roadway, struck an embankment and went airborne before coming to rest in a ditch off Route 159 north of LL Road near Hecker at about 12:50 a.m.

Waterloo Police

March 30

Laura Acton, 27, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of a hypodermic syringe at Ruby’s, 949 N. Illinois Route 3.

April 6

Deanne Junge, 36, of Red Bud, was arrested on a Randolph County warrant and also for no insurance and driving while license suspended on Route 3 at Vandebrook Drive.