Police Blotter | 3/7/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 27 – Christine M. Straub, 61, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage and driving on the shoulder on I-255 westbound.

March 1 – Samantha G. Fina, 22, of Festus, Mo., was picked up on an arrest warrant for felony retail theft stemming from allegedly stealing more than $1,400 worth of merchandise from Midwest Petroleum, 1553 N. Main Street, over a period of several months.

March 2 – Joseph H. Defrancesco, 53, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and driving in the wrong lane on Admiral Parkway at Veterans Parkway.

March 3 – Alexandra M. Tucker, 25, of St. Louis, was arrested for possession of a hypodermic syringe and possession of drug paraphernalia at 226 Southwoods Center. Also arrested was Bernard N. Johnson, 30, of St. Louis, arrested for unlawful use of weapon (brass knuckles) by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an in-state warrant.

March 3 –Sean W. O’Guin, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI at McDonald’s, 300 Columbia Centre.

Illinois State Police

March 5 – Morning rush hour traffic was backed up for miles following a three-vehicle crash that occurred shortly before 7 a.m. on Interstate 255 westbound at the Jefferson Barracks Bridge.Witness reports indicate a red car crossed the median, striking a black car and white pickup before hitting the guardrail. Injuries were believed to be minor in nature.

Millstadt Police

Feb. 28 – Klayton M. Skaer, 20, of Millstadt, was cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol on West Van Buren Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 26 – Corbin Turman 27, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

March 1 – Kevin Spurlock, 46, of DuQuoin, was charged with two counts of residential burglary following recent incidents in the 3300 block of Trout Camp Road and 1100 Moore Road during which a wedding ring and prescription medications were stolen. He remains in the county jail with bond set at $100,000.

March 2 – A report of counterfeit bills spent at Back Street Wine & Dine in Hecker is under investigation.

March 2 – Austin Zimmerman, 26, of Collinsville, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

March 3 – Wayne A. Wetzler, 52, of Waterloo, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 28 – Zachary A. Buckman, 20, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of cannabis (more than 30 grams) at Mobil On the Run, 1000 N. Illinois Route 3.

March 1

A possible case of criminal sexual abuse on Debra Lane is under investigation.

March 3

Justin Harmon, 21, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.