Police Blotter | 3/28/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 21 – Gary A. Braden, 43, of Herrin, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant and for expired registration on I-255 at milepost 7.4.

Millstadt Police

March 15 – Kristopher C. Howell, 56, of Millstadt, was charged with three counts of criminal sexual abuse following an investigation initiated in October. His bond was set at $75,000.

March 21 – Cynthia L. Dori, 59, of Millstadt, was cited for public intoxication in the 200 block of West Madison Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 20 – Alexis N. Caber, 25, of Belleville, was picked up on an arrest warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

March 20 – A resident of Brand Lake Drive reported a possible case of identity theft. An insurance policy was opened fraudulently using their personal information in an attempt to purchase a vehicle in North Carolina.

March 20 – A two-car crash occurred shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Route 3 west of Polacek Drive. A southbound Mercury Mariner driven by Susan M. Cowell, 44, of Red Bud, rear-ended a 1999 Lincoln Town Car driven by Donald M. Bertram, 74, of Waterloo. Bertram was transported by ambulance to Red Bud Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

March 21 – Denton L. Eickelschulte, 23, of Fowler, was arrested for felony possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams) following a traffic stop on I-255 conducted in partnership with the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois.

March 23 – Donald Tutor, 47, of Dupo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

March 24 – Kari Trankle, 34, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop on Route 3 at GG Road conducted in partnership with the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois.

March 25 – Krystal Howerton, 30, of St. Ann, Mo., was arrested on a federal warrant.

March 26 – Miranda Phillips, 41, of Mt. Vernon, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and three counts of possession of a controlled substance (tramadol, oxycontin, morphine sulfate) during a traffic stop conducted in partnership with the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois.

Waterloo Police

March 18 – Scott Semko, 20, of Belleville, was cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor.

March 25 – Amanda Price, 33, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant in the 700 block of Columbia Avenue.

March 26 – Kevin Volner, 57, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage and failure to yield following a two-vehicle crash that occurred about 4 p.m. on Country Club Lane at Route 3.