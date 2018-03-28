Police Blotter | 3/21/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 13

Jeffrey B. Womack Jr., 30, of Imperial, Mo., was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant at 209 N. Metter Avenue.

Gary V. Horsely II, 44, of Belleville, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Admiral Parkway at North Main Street.

March 14

Robert A. Condor, 58, of Red Bud, was arrested on a Randolph County warrant on southbound Admiral Parkway.

March 15

Emergency personnel responded about 8:40 p.m. to a two-car crash on Admiral Parkway at Veterans Parkway. A 2002 Mercury Sable driven by Kenneth Spisak IV, 19, of Dupo, and a 2007 Ford Focus driven by Haley Goodfellow, 23, of Columbia, were the vehicles involved in the crash. None of those involved required medical transport. Spisak was cited for defective brakes.

March 16

Lamar D. Adams, 30, and Michael R. Johnson, 36, both of St. Louis, were each cited for illegal transportation of alcohol at 1331 Frontage Road. Adams was also arrested on an in-state warrant and for possession of cannabis, improper backing and no insurance.

March 17

Columbia police are investigating the theft of four wheels from a vehicle on the lower lot at Royal Gate Dodge. Four tires from a Chrysler 300 were missing. It appeared there may have also been an attempted theft of wheels from a 2018 Dodge Ram parked near the Chrysler. Similar thefts were reported at Royal Gate and other local auto dealerships earlier this year.

Pierce A. Hutson, 29, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant at Midwest Petroleum, 1553 N. Main Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 13

Emergency personnel responded about 2:35 p.m. to a rollover crash involving a grain truck on Levee Road south of Outlet Road. Police said Ellery Hawkins, 77, of Waterloo, was driving a 2014 Caterpillar southeast on Levee Road when it lost control and overturned down the levee. He was transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County.

March 15

Steven Fry, 44, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant stemming from an ordinance violation.

March 16

Jacob Chartrand, 25, of East Carondelet, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

March 17

Sharon Braun, 64, of Red Bud, was arrested for driving while license suspended and improper use of electronic device on Route 159 south of Hecker.

March 18

Moriah Jarrett, 23, of Marissa, was issued county ordinance violations for possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia on Steppig Road at Bluff Road.

Deonte Buntyn, 27, of Madison, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Waterloo Police

March 14

Summit Ruhmann, 21, of Waterloo, was picked up on an arrest warrant for aggravated battery and mob action, both felonies, stemming from a Feb. 18 incident that occurred in the 100 block of North Main Street.

March 15

Joseph Rodriguez, 27, of Belleville, was arrested for DUI in the parking lot of Taco Bell, 918 N. Market Street.

March 16

James Rhyne, 37, of Waterloo, was arrested on two counts of domestic battery and for criminal damage to property, that being a 2017 GMC Yukon, at 1223 Remington Road.

March 17

Jason M. Jones, 37, of Waterloo, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant for battery.

March 18

Jacob Schrader-Morss, 19, of Belleville, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant.

March 19

Ashley Dickerson, 26, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.