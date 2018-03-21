Police Blotter | 3/14/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 7 – Richard L. Carter, 41, homeless, was arrested on an in-state warrant for theft by deception.

March 7 – Emily M. Reeder, 19, of Dupo, was arrested on multiple in-state warrants on Route 3 at Gilmore Lake Road.

March 8 – Yasmeen Bonner, 25, of Troy, was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage and failure to signal on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway.

March 9 – Catherine I. Graves, 33, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper stopping on the roadway on Southport Drive at Palmer Road.

March 11 – David W. Kostecki, 52, of Desoto, Mo., was arrested on a fugitive from justice out-of-state warrant and for no insurance on Route 3 at Palmer Road. Also arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant was Angela M. Guiffida, 35, of Hazelwood, Mo.

March 13 – Austin D. Zimmerman, 26, of Collinsville, was arrested for unlawful use of weapon (brass knuckles) on Route 3 at Gilmore Lake Road.

Millstadt Police

March 8 – David E. Atherton, 39, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County traffic warrant on West Washington Street at Main Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 5 – Christopher E. Brown, 33, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

March 6 – Jamiyea Simpson, 19, of Belleville, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

March 7 – Kyle Macklin, 27, of French Village, Mo., was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

March 8 – Joshua M. Ueltzen, 30, of High Ridge, Mo., was charged with possession of a controlled substance following a Nov. 29 incident.

March 9 – Charles W. Smith, 51, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant on Bluff Road at HH Road.

March 10 – Timothy T. Farr, 37, of St. Louis, was picked up on an arrest warrant for felony forgery in connection with an Oct. 13 incident during which a forged check in the amount of $1,910 was delivered to Regions Bank in Columbia.

March 10 – The theft of 1,000 pounds of metal from a scrap yard at 4510 Doyle Road is under investigation, with a possible suspect vehicle being a black van driven by a white male with a white female passenger.

March 13 – Emergency personnel responded about 2:35 p.m. to a rollover crash involving a grain truck on Levee Road near Outlet Road west of Maeystown. The driver, a man aged in his 70s, was transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County.

Waterloo Police

March 1 – Mitchell Runzo, 20, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for dog at large in the 300 block of West Mill Street.

March 5 – Nicolette D. Wilson, 43, of Waterloo, was arrested on a warrant for felony identity theft. Court information states she used the social security number of a relative to fraudulently obtain credit for a 2010 Nissan Maxima in November 2011.

March 9 – Christopher Monroe, 32, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery following an incident that occurred in a vehicle on Rogers Street at First Street.

March 9 – Autumn Brooks, 33, of Waterloo, was cited for failure to provide information following a vehicle accident at Nice Twice Resale Shop.

March 9 – Tabitha Henson, 41, of Waterloo, was arrested for driving while license suspended, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and failure to provide information following an accident on Mahala Drive near Bradford Lane.

March 10 – James Gummersheimer, 65, of Columbia, was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol on Route 3 at Illinois Avenue.

March 11 – Adam Landgraf, 27, of Waterloo, was picked up on an arrest warrant for domestic battery following an incident that occurred Jan. 21.

March 12 – Casey J. Renard, 39, of Caseyville, was charged with felony theft in connection with a Dec. 18 incident in which he is alleged to have received a payment for $1,100 to complete driveway asphalt work without any intention of performing the job.