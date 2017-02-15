Police Blotter | 2/8/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 30

Zachary Zumsteg, 24, of High Ridge, Mo., was arrested on an in-state warrant for no seat belt at the police station.

Feb. 1

Danielle D. Hornyak, 31, of Mascoutah, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) on I-255.

Feb. 3

Benjamin L. Knysak, 41, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, no insurance and improper lane usage on Rueck Road at Golden Briar Lane.

Denny A. Rite, 41, of Arnold, Mo., was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis, no valid driver’s license and disobeying a traffic sign on DD Road at Quarry Road.

Feb. 4

Tina J. Jackson, 23, of St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for driving while license suspended on Route 3 north of Sand Bank Road.

Madilyn N. Turley, 24, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed on I-255 westbound.

Feb. 7

The report of a theft at Dollar General is under investigation. The alleged incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 26

A 16-year-old Waterloo male avoided injury after the 2005 Chevrolet Equinox he was driving west on Fourth Street just west of Country Lakes Lane in Waterloo at about 7:20 a.m. lost control, overcorrected and rolled over.

Jan. 30

Clifford Kilmer, 41, of Fenton, Mo., was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for driving while license suspended on I-255 near the J.B. Bridge.

Jan. 31

The reported theft of money from Walsh’s Inn on Kaskaskia Road in Burksville is under investigation. The alleged incident is believed to have occurred when the tavern was closed.

Feb. 2

Jennifer Timpe, 35, of Hecker, was arrested for DUI on Route 156.

Feb. 4

The suspected theft of waterfowl decoys and other hunting equipment from a field in the area of 4300 Coxeyville Road is under investigation.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 1

Casey Hurley, 33, of Red Bud, was arrested on Monroe County and Randolph County failure to appear warrants at Main Street Saloon, 220 N. Main Street. Also arrested at that location was Ryan Brewer, 36, of Waterloo, for resisting arrest and unlawful violation of an order of protection.

Feb. 2

Kayla Schwent, 22, of Waterloo, was charged with DUI (drugs) and possession of a hypodermic syringe following a Sept. 18 traffic stop on Hoener Street at South Church Street. Also charged in the incident was Jerome Crane, 34, of St. Louis, with possession of a hypodermic syringe.