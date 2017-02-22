Police Blotter | 2/22/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 7 – Robert C. LeCompte, 30, of Collinsville, was arrested in Collinsville for a retail theft that occurred during the morning at Dollar General. He allegedly stole 12 one-liter bottles of soda from the store.

Feb. 11 – Columbia police, EMS and fire department personnel assisted Illinois State Police with a vehicle crash on I-255 at about 8:30 p.m. Two cars were traveling west on I-255 at a high rate of speed when one of them spun out, striking a guardrail on the westbound side before veering off the roadway through the median and crossing into the eastbound lanes, hitting another guardrail. Minor injuries were reported at the scene but none of those involved required medical transport.

Feb. 12 – Elizabeth M. Ogle, 22, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, no insurance and failure to give information following a property crash. Police said Ogle apparently got lost while driving home early Sunday morning and struck a telephone pole in the area of Gundlach Street at Rapp Avenue, resulting in her Pontiac G6 losing a tire. Ogle continued to drive the car, and police were able to follow the tracks left from the rim of the tireless wheel to the area of 11604 Bluff Road, where Ogle was pulled over and arrested. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 8 – Cody J. Mathes, 26, of Waterloo, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart and on a St. Clair County warrant. He subsequently pled guilty to the retail theft charge and was sentenced to one year of court supervision.

Feb. 11 – Jeffrey Furlong, 43, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Feb. 11 – The report of more than 100 duck decoys stolen from a field in the area of 11800 Levee Road in East Carondelet is under investigation.

Feb. 11 – No injuries were reported following a vehicle rollover on Route 156 near Jason Drive shortly before 6 a.m. The name of the driver was 38-year-old Corey G. Dehn.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 2 – Andrew Payno, 60, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for public urination at Circle K, 209 S. Market Street.

Feb. 8 – Police and EMS personnel responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of South Market Street and Front Street shortly before 3 p.m. A Honda driven by a 16-year-old female and a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Brittney Weber, 23, of Perryville, Mo., were the vehicles involved. Weber was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of minor injuries. The 16-year-old was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Feb. 10 – Domonick Gagliardi, 18, of Waterloo, and Cody Atkins, 19, of Columbia, were each arrested for retail theft at Walmart. Both men allegedly stole a bottle of Jim Beam apple bourbon from the store.

Feb. 12 – Destiny Helvey, 34, of Red Bud, was arrested on a Monroe County traffic warrant on Route 3 at Southview Drive.