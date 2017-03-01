Police Blotter | 2/22/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 16

Michael A. Puckett, 41, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant on Route 3 at Palmer Road.

Feb. 17

Timothy M. Malone, 35, of St. Louis, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) and possession of drug paraphernalia on Admiral Parkway at Southwoods Drive.

Columbia police and EMS assisted Illinois State Police with a three-vehicle afternoon crash on eastbound I-255 at the southbound Route 3 exit. An ambulance was dispatched for a 77-year-old man complaining of neck and back pain.

Feb. 18

Paul D. Dennison, 51, of Maryland Heights, Mo., was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for illegal transportation of alcohol, driving while license revoked, improper use of registration, no valid registration and no insurance on I-255.

Columbia police, fire and EMS responded about 11 a.m. to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 3 at Veterans Parkway with road blockage. One of the vehicles involved was a pickup truck pulling a trailer. None of those involved in the crash required medical transport.

Feb. 19

Michael H. Ebner, 39, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and driving in the wrong lane on Main Street at Rueck Road.

Illinois State Police

Feb. 17

A 2015 Chevrolet 3500 driven by Ernest E. Setzer, 37, of Columbia, collided with a 2009 Toyota Yaris driven by Jennifer L. Skewes, 21, of Oakdale, shortly after 7 a.m. on Route 15 at Washington County Road south of Venedy. The Chevrolet was traveling south on Washington County Road approaching Route 15 when it failed to stop, colliding with the Toyota, which was westbound on Route 15. Skewes was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital. Setzer, who was cited for disobeying a stop sign, was not injured.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 18

Jeremiah L. Matthews, 19, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and speeding (90 in a 55 mph zone) on Route 156 at L Road.

Feb. 19

Eric Range, 31, of Freeburg, was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol and loud exhaust.

A possible case of domestic battery that was reported about 11:45 p.m. at Freeda’s Bar in Renault is under investigation.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 14

Cherrie Lynn Keeling, 25, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery and felony aggravated battery of a police officer following an incident in the 300 block of West Fourth Street. Court information alleges that Keeling kicked Waterloo police officer Eric Zaber in the groin and shin.

Feb. 15

Acting on a tip from an employee of Huck’s in Dupo, Adom O. Carey, 39, of St. Louis was arrested near Fourth Street Bar for possession of cocaine and on a Madison County warrant. A firearm believed to be in his possession turned out to be a BB gun.

Shanna A. Midgley, 40, of Red Bud, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart after allegedly taking two pork chops from the store.

Feb. 16

Police responded to the theft of a TV from Walmart shortly after 6 p.m. The suspect was described as a black male wearing a red Chicago Bulls sweatshirt. He exited the store and drove off in an older model blue Toyota Corolla without any plates, traveling south from the Walmart parking lot and turning north onto Route 3 through Columbia. A Columbia police officer spotted the vehicle on I-255, but terminated pursuit due to the high speed of the vehicle as it crossed over into Missouri.

Feb. 17

Caitlin Fenton, 19, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for public fighting in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.

Feb. 20

Richard E. Davis, 53, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, possession of cannabis and no insurance on Marney Lane south of Bradford Lane.