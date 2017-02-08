Police Blotter | 2/1/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 24

Columbia police investigated thefts from four unlocked vehicles that occurred between 10:45 p.m. Jan. 23 and 7:30 a.m. Jan. 24. One vehicle in the 300 block of Bradington Drive, another in the 1000 block of Bradington Court and two vehicles in the 1000 block of Forest View Drive were burglarized, with various items stolen. On Jan. 27, Carter Simmons, 18, of Cahokia, and Cody P. Atkins, 19, of Columbia, were each charged with four counts of burglary in connection with the case.

Jan. 25

Tyler D. Huebner, 21, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Main Street.

Jan. 28

Justin A. Widel, 27, of Waterloo, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Route 3 at Route 158.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 24

Brian Young, 35, of Hawk Point, Mo., was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Doug McCarrey, 26, of Millstadt, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Cody L. Baker, 29, of Mountain View, Mo., was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Corey Embrich, 27, of Hecker, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Jan. 27

Nicholas Clifford, 35, of Red Bud, was arrested on a Randolph County warrant.

Connor W. Hunt, 20, of Madison, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Jan. 28

Police and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Route 3 near the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall south of Waterloo about 9:45 p.m. The vehicle, driven by 21-year-old John D. Barr, went off the roadway and overturned across a field into a tree line. Barr was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of a head injury.

Jan. 29

Police and EMS responded about 5:50 p.m. to a rollover crash in the area of Route 156 east of K Road near Hecker. A 1992 Toyota Camry driven by Michael B. Lemberg, 23, of Lenzburg, went off the roadway and into a wheat field, striking a tree. He was taken to Red Bud Regional Hospital for treatment of a minor back injury. Lemberg was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to report a crash and no insurance.

The theft of an E-Z Go golf cart from a property in the 6700 block of MM Road is under investigation.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 17

Daniel Lee Griffin, 57, of Waterloo, was cited for disorderly conduct following a road rage incident on Rogers Street.

Jan. 25

Jarrett B. Johnson, 45, of North Little Rock, Ark., was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Route 3 at GG Road. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, that being a glass pipe.

Kimberly Gibson, 42, of Valmeyer, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart after she allegedly stole a pair of sweatpants from the store.

Jan. 27

Herbert Palmer, 55, of St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

Jan. 28

Angela Baker, 49, of Waterloo, was arrested for residential burglary, driving while license suspended and no insurance. The alleged burglary occurred in the 500 block of North Market Street.

Joseph Free, 25, of Waterloo, Aaron Brigance, 21, of Valmeyer, Cole Vetter, 21, of Waterloo, Robert Anderson, 22, of Waterloo, and Ethan Green, 20, of Waterloo, were cited for illegal transportation of alcohol in the 800 block of Evansville Avenue.

Paul Ezzell, 48, of Prairie du Rocher, was arrested for DUI, possession of cannabis and improper lane usage on South Market Street at Bulldog Boulevard.

Jan. 31

Waterloo police are investigating reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles. The owners of two vehicles on Station West and another on Mary Drive reported items missing. It is believed the crimes occurred between late Jan. 30 and early Jan. 31. A car stereo was taken from one of the cars on Station West, with $5 in change stolen out of the other. A camera was stolen from the vehicle on Mary Drive.