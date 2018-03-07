Police Blotter | 2/28/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 20

James D. Tutor, 41, of Columbia, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for driving while license suspended, no insurance and expired registration on Route 3 northbound at Palmer Road.

Anthony O. Onyango, 40, of Albers, was arrested for DUI, driving while license suspended and improper lane usage.

Feb. 24

Kenneth J. Newsom, 57, of St. Louis, was arrested at Moto Mart on a fugitive from justice warrant for fraud out of Missouri.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 12

Jenna Kipping, 19, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Leonard E. Moody, 63, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 near the YMCA.

Feb. 13

Robert Sorrells, 27, of Litchfield, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant for soliciting.

John Collins, 21, of Fenton, Mo., was arrested on a Monroe County probation violation stemming from a methamphetamine possession conviction.

An aggravated battery involving a 43-year-old male victim in the area of 6000 Old Red Bud Road is under investigation.

Jacob Grimm, 21, of Waterloo, was cited for improper use of an electronic device on Route 3.

Feb. 16

Tremaine Farmer, 31, of Belleville, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant on Route 3 near Midwest Block & Brick.

The theft of tools from a shed in the area of 4900 Beck Road is under investigation.

Feb. 19

Kyle Austin, 20, of Dupo, was issued a county ordinance violation for possession of cannabis on Bluff Road at Baer Road.

Feb. 21

Terri M. Ryan, 57, of Cahokia, was arrested for felony escape after she failed to report to the Monroe County Jail on Feb. 17 for required imprisonment. She was sentenced earlier this year to 180 days in jail for felony driving while license revoked (seventh offense).

The theft of items from a room for rent on First Street in Renault is under investigation.

Feb. 23

Gregory Fasnacht, 24, of Collinsville, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Feb. 24

Police and Monroe County EMS responded shortly after 12:45 a.m. to a pickup truck crash in the 4400 block of LL Road near Maus Road. A 1995 GMC Sierra driven by Stefan Bauer, 19, of Red Bud, lost control and went off the roadway. He refused medical transport at the scene.

An aggravated battery that occurred in the area of 6200 VV Road is under investigation.

Damage reported in the area of 3500 KK Road is under investigation. The front living room window was shattered and tires on two parked vehicles were slashed.

Feb. 27

An Illinois State Police crime scene unit assisted deputies in investigating burglaries to a shed and two box trailers along Route 159 south of Hecker.

Valmeyer Police

Feb. 20

Edward R. Brown, 31, of Waterloo, was cited for misdemeanor littering after allegedly disposing of three calf carcasses in a ditch along the roadway at 6433 D Road.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 20

Spencer L. Schmidt, 18, of Waterloo, was arrested on South Church Street for a Monroe County warrant stemming from an ordinance violation.

Feb. 22

State Bank of Waterloo reported receiving eight counterfeit $100 bills. The bills were brought in by a person who said they were paid the bills for performing work. The bills were turned over to U.S. Secret Service.

Feb. 25

The theft of two scooters in the 300 block of North Library Street is under investigation. The scooters have since been returned to the owner.

Mark Carroll, 59, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3.

Feb. 27

An officer was called to Waterloo High School shortly after 10:45 a.m. for a student in possession of drugs.