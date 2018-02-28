Police Blotter | 2/21/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 13

Columbia police, fire and EMS assisted Illinois State Police in responding about 5:20 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-255 near the 4.8 mile marker on the Illinois side of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. A white sedan rolled down an embankment near Ramsey Road following the collision, deploying airbags. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Feb. 14

Bianca R. Vance, 40, of Fenton, Mo., was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. for DUI in the 600 block of North Main Street.

Feb. 19

Kaitlyn Foutch, 26, of East Carondelet, was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe.

Millstadt Police

Feb. 3

Michael C. Robinette, 26, of Millstadt, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant, two counts of obstructing identification, obstructing a peace officer, no valid license, and other traffic offenses.

Feb. 10

Grey M. Howell, 24, of Millstadt, was arrested on Randolph and Monroe county traffic warrants during a traffic stop on West Madison Street.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 12

Chad E. Williams, 35, of St. Louis, was arrested on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine (less than five grams) stemming from an incident last year.

The theft of a TV and computer from Walmart, 961 N. Market Street, is under investigation.

Feb. 13

Chad A. Crank, 35, of Columbia, was arrested on multiple Monroe County failure to appear warrants.

Michael Davis, 18, of Valmeyer, was arrested for battery following an incident at the Career Center of Southern Illinois bus drop-off point on North Rogers Street at East First Street.

Feb. 16

Joseph Decker, 37, of Waterloo, was arrested at 100 Polo Run on a Monroe County warrant for felony aggravated possession of stolen firearms. He is alleged to have had five stolen firearms in his possession. On Feb. 18, Kari L. Trankle, 34, of Waterloo, was arrested for felony obstructing justice in connection with this case. Trankle is alleged to have lied to police about Decker’s whereabouts in an attempt to prevent his arrest.

The theft of a bicycle valued at $1,500 from the porch of a home in the 100 block of East First Street is under investigation. The bike has since been returned to its owner, but the incident remains under investigation.

Feb. 18

Krystal R. Howerton, 30, of St. Ann, Mo., was charged with possession of a controlled substance (morphine sulfate) and obstructing justice.

The theft of multiple items from Rural King, 740 N. Market Street, is under investigation.

A fight reported shortly before 2 a.m. in the 100 block of North Main Street is under investigation.