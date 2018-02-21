Police Blotter | 2/14/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 10 – Gordon Underwood, 64, of Freeburg, was arrested for DUI and speeding on Admiral Parkway at West Park Drive.

Feb. 10 – Dianne E. Clark, 51, of Belleville, was arrested for DUI and driving in the wrong lane on Admiral Parkway at Bottom Avenue.

Feb. 12 – Shortly after noon, a maroon Ford Edge occupied by two white females delivered what was later determined to be a forged document to a teller in the Reliance Bank drive-through to obtain an undisclosed amount of cash. The bank is located at 180 Admiral Trost Drive. Police said similar recent incidents involving the same description of suspects have been reported to authorities in St. Louis County and other Missouri agencies.

Feb. 13 – Shortly before 8 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Park Manor reported that a window in the rear of her home was broken out sometime overnight.

Dupo Police

Feb. 9 – At about 3:45 a.m., a motorist driving on I-255 notified Columbia police of a woman waving her arms on the interstate. CPD officers eventually located her near the Columbia Quarry property just off the Dupo exit. She had blood on her and it was learned she had been in a rollover crash in the 1800 block of South Main Street (Old State Route 3). Julie N. Duggins, 23, of Florissant, Mo., was charged with driving while license suspended, no insurance and DUI, and was also arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

Feb. 13 – Dupo and Columbia firefighters responded about 4:30 a.m. to a fire in an upstairs bedroom at 300 S. Main Street across from the Dupo fire station. The fire was contained to the upstairs area within a short amount of time.

Illinois State Police

Feb. 11 – Columbia police, fire and EMS responded about 5:40 a.m. to a pickup truck rollover on I-255 southbound approaching the Columbia exit onto Route 3. The truck’s passenger was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Icy conditions were reported on roadways due to wintry precipitation overnight.

Millstadt Police

Feb. 7 – Bobby R. Jeter, 44, of Mulkeytown, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of weapon (brass knuckles) by a felon and felony driving while license revoked in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 5 – Robert J. Wagner, 30, of Renault, was arrested on an Illinois State Police warrant.

Feb. 7 – Kaley Limpert, 18, of Red Bud, was transported to Red Bud Regional Hospital by family for treatment of injuries sustained in a crash about 7:40 a.m. in the area of VV Road near McBride Road. Her 2000 Toyota Celica lost control on the snow-covered road, went off the roadway and struck several trees.

Feb. 9 – Sarah Aldridge, 40, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Feb. 10 – Michael Lance, 58, of Red Bud, was arrested for DUI and driving while license suspended on Main Street in Renault.

Feb. 13 – A man reported that at about 5:45 a.m., he was attacked from behind in the Schaefer Trucking parking lot at 460 Palmer Road in Columbia by two unidentified men and robbed of a small amount of cash and a debit card. The men ran away on foot, with no suspect vehicle seen. A similar incident occurred at that same location about 4:40 a.m. Jan. 31.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 7 – Jyrus L. Hogan, 37, of Smithton, was picked up on an arrest warrant for residential burglary stemming from an incident this past fall in the 800 block of Blazing Star Drive.

Feb. 8 – Floyd Posey, 76, of Waterloo, was arrested for violating an order of protection at Waterloo High School and at Schnuck’s.

Feb. 8 – Casey Renard, 39, of Caseyville, was charged with theft stemming from a Dec. 18 incident in the 1100 block of Lou Del Street.

Feb. 8 – Joseph Decker, 37, of Waterloo, was arrested for retail theft stemming from a Dec. 2 incident at Walmart during which a 50-inch Element Roku TV was stolen.

Feb. 9 – Robert C. White, 47, of Waterloo, was arrested on two counts of domestic battery stemming from a Dec. 8 incident at Gibault Catholic High School.

Feb. 9 – Zachary O’Keefe, 25, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and improper parking in the roadway on HH Road at Moore Road.

Feb. 11 – Two doses of Narcan were administered by a WPD officer to revive a person following a suspected drug overdose in the 600 block of Mark Drive shortly after 3:40 a.m. The patient was transported to an area hospital.