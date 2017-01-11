Police Blotter | 1/4/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 30 – Police, fire and EMS personnel responded about 2:15 p.m. to a truck rollover at Route 3 northbound just north of the Route 158 overpass. No serious injuries were reported.

Dec. 31 – Michael R. Schildroth, 26, of St. Louis, was arrested on I-255 at mile post 4.4 for improper parking in the roadway, no insurance and DUI.

Jan. 1 – Jessica M. Thomas, 34, of Columbia, was arrested at 106 East Vogt Street on a fugitive from justice out-of-state warrant.

i – Trevor A. Burb, 19, of Columbia, was arrested for battery at the Columbia McDonald’s for throwing his McDonald’s employee name tag at another employee, striking her face.

Jan. 2 – A possible report of forgery at Ace Hardware involving two women from the East St. Louis area is under investigation.

Jan. 3 – Columbia police, fire and EMS responded to two separate crashes. At 10:45 a.m., responders were called to the median at I-255 southbound near the Route 3 split for a single vehicle crash. Less than 10 minutes later, emergency responders went to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 3 and North Main Street involving a truck and passenger car. No injuries were reported at either incident.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 31 – Deputies were called to a home on Hanover Road after an open window was discovered at 11:40 p.m. by residents. It was determined that nothing was missing and no entry had been gained.

Jan. 1 – Joshua Creek, 36, of Fults, was arrested on Maus Road at 1 a.m. for DUI and resisting arrest.

Jan. 2 – Summit Ruhmann, 20, of Waterloo, was arrested on HH Road for domestic battery.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 26 – Curtiss Hoff, 77, of Waterloo, was cited with a city ordinance violation at Waterloo Commons for restraint of a dog.

Dec. 27 – Angela Baker, 49, of Waterloo, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart for allegedly stealing a coat.

Dec. 28 – Shawn Daubach, 28, of Fairview Heights, was arrested on Columbia Avenue at North Market Street for disregarding a stop sign, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabis.

Dec. 29 – Police responded shortly before 2 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of West Fourth Street and South Church Street near Waterloo City Hall. The pedestrian was in the crosswalk walking east on South Church and was struck by a vehicle turning south from West Fourth. The pedestrian refused medical treatment. No citations were issued.

Dec. 30 – Cole Vetter, 21, of Waterloo, was arrested on North Market Street at Route 3 for illegal transportation of alcohol, speeding and DUI.

Dec. 31 – Nichole West, 45, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Jan. 1 – Adam Schmidt, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested at about 2 a.m. on North Market Street at Columbia Avenue for driving without headlights, speeding and DUI.