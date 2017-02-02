Police Blotter | 1/25/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia

Jan. 14 – Sharayah L. Barnes, 30, of Alton, was arrested at the police station on an in-state warrant and for driving with no insurance.

Jan. 20 – Anna R. Jekel, 30, of St. Louis, was arrested on I-255 for possession of methamphetamine (more than 15 but less than 100 grams) with intent to deliver. She had 38 grams of meth in her possession, according to court information. Jekel remains in the Monroe County Jail with bond set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing date of Feb. 16 has been set.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 18 – Lydia Mehring, 21, of Red Bud, was cited on Faust Road for illegal transportation of alcohol.

Jan. 18 – Elizabeth Rea, 41, of East Carondelet, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of Monroe County.

Jan. 18 – A possible report of child pornography is being investigated following a call into the cybertip hotline.

Jan. 21 – Tierney Courtois, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Jan. 21 – Eric Catalano, 36, of Hecker, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Jan. 22 – Jessica Jelinek, 26, of East Carondelet, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Jan. 22 – Two counts of criminal damage to property are being investigated in the 8200 block of Heather Lane after at least one vehicle drove through two yards.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 20 – Amanda M. Momany, 49, of Waterloo, was arrested for two counts of battery that occurred at 506 W. Mill Street.

Jan. 21 – Laranisha Bennett, 22, of Collinsville, was arrested at Route 3 and Country Club Lane for DUI, improper lane usage and no insurance following a traffic stop at about 5:40 a.m.