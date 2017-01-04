Police Blotter | 12/28/2016

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 19

Valli R. McElroy, 30, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI on I-255 eastbound at mile marker 5.2.

Dec. 20

Brendan J. Fauss, 19, of Columbia, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Veterans Parkway at Main Street.

Dec. 22

Camron M. Rubin, 18, of Belleville, was arrested shortly after 5 a.m. for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (dimethyltryptamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabis on Fish Lake Road at BB Road.

Dec. 26

Demco R. Harrell, 33, of St. Louis, was arrested about 12:45 a.m. for aggravated DUI, no driver’s license and no insurance on Route 3 at Palmer Road.

Dec. 27

Officers are investigating the possible report of a suspicious male in the area of Briar Lake Place. Shortly after 4 p.m., a young boy said a man approached him and asked where he lived. The boy ran away and alerted a family member.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 18

A Waterloo woman remains hospitalized following a rollover crash that occurred about 5:45 p.m. on HH Road just west of Deer Hill Road. A 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Rachel N. Warden, 20, of Waterloo, was traveling east on HH Road when it lost control on the icy roadway and traveled through a ditch, striking a utility pole before overturning onto its roof. Warden was airlifted to Saint Louis University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A passenger in her car, Andrew Rawdon, 20, of Collinsville, was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

Dec. 25

A juvenile was cited for possession of cannabis following an incident on Todd Lane shortly after 11 p.m.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 23

Tim Vance, 55, of Millstadt, was charged with criminal damage to property and assault following an incident at Cricket Wireless, 881 N. Illinois State Route 3. Court information alleges that he damaged paint inside the store and angrily threw a cup of soda in the direction of an employee.

Dec. 24

Officers assisted the Waterloo Fire Department in responding about 2:30 p.m. to a possible gas leak involving a gas fireplace in the 800 block of Ridge Road.

Dec. 27

Lance Buehler, 28, of Waterloo, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant resulting from a Waterloo city ordinance violation.