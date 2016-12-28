Police Blotter | 12/21/2016

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 12 – Ervin L. Sanders, 31, of Cahokia, was arrested on a probation violation at 224 W. Warnock Street.

Dec. 13 – Demarrion L. Lockett, 29, of East St. Louis, was arrested for possession of cannabis, driving while license suspended and speeding on I-255.

Dec. 16 – Columbia police, fire and EMS assisted with multiple crashes due to ice on the roads. “I’ve never seen anything like it in 24 years of police work,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said. The Route 3 ramps to I-255 westbound and northbound were shut down until Illinois Department of Transportation salt trucks could treat the roads. A portion of the J.B. Bridge was also shut down temporarily, as was Route 158 near Millstadt.

Dec. 18 – Larry J. Shelton, 67, of Ballwin, Mo., was arrested on an in-state warrant on I-255.

Illinois State Police

Dec. 16 – Columbia police, fire and EMS assisted ISP about 4 p.m. with a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-255 northbound near Route 3 due to icy roadways. The driver was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center for injuries that included a broken shoulder and broken leg.

Dec. 17 – Louis J. Garibay, 60, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage after the vehicle he was driving on I-255 near the Columbia exit struck an unattended vehicle stranded on the side of the interstate from Friday’s ice storm.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 12 – Deputies assisted Columbia EMS in responding to the area of 10000 Levee Road for a 28-year-old woman suffering from a drug overdose. The woman was transported to a St. Louis area hospital.

Dec. 13 – Matthew Lohman was arrested on a St. Louis County warrant.

Dec. 14 – Brandy Melican of Red Bud was arrested on a Randolph County warrant.

Dec. 14 – Matthew Korves of Hecker was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Dec. 15 – Kyle Pollock of Belleville was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Dec. 18 – Reilly M. Steenson was arrested on a Randolph County warrant.

Dec. 18 – Wyatt D. Morrison was arrested on a Randolph County warrant.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 13 – Waterloo police received a report of a man aged in his 40s driving a red car that may have attempted to lure a young girl into his vehicle about 8 p.m. in the area of Library Street at Park Street. After talking with the girl, police were unable to determine if the man was trying to abduct her or simply offering help.

Dec. 13 – Steven Price, 33, of Waterloo, was arrested on multiple Monroe County warrants.

Dec. 14 – Thomas Clark, 30, of Fults, and John Presley, 24, of Waterloo, were issued city ordinance violations for public fighting at Wayne’s One Stop, 620 S. Market Street.

Dec. 14 – Cassi Cuff, 31, of Collinsville, was arrested for obstructing ID and on a warrant, and Jeffrey Cantrell, 29, of Belleville, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at 742 N. Market Street.

Dec. 15 – Aaron Liefer, 32, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Dec. 15 – Adam Henson, 19, of Waterloo, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart.

Dec. 16 – Robert Bergman, 35, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery and criminal damage to property at 647 Mark Drive.