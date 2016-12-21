Police Blotter | 12/14/2016

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 6 – Dustin J. Bevineau, 22, of East Carondelet, was arrested at 300 Columbia Centre for an in-state warrant out of Collinsville on a charge of aggravated battery.

Dec. 10 – Amiah R. Wilson-Farr, 26, of St. Louis, was arrested on an in-state warrant out of Massac County for driving on a suspended license.

Dec. 12 – Columbia police assisted the fire department in responding to a report of smoke in the basement of a home in the 100 block of North Ferkel Street shortly after 9 p.m. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 5 – Bailey Langhorst, 24, of Fults, was arrested on a Monroe County probation violation.

Dec. 5 – A report of criminal trespass to a residence in the area of 5200 Kaskaskia Road is under investigation.

Dec. 6 – Police, fire and emergency personnel responded about 1 a.m. to a crash on Country Club Lane at Sherwood Lane. Two occupants of the 2002 Chevy Trailblazer involved in the crash, Caitlin Fenton and Mike Diggs, both 18, were transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening. A third occupant was uninjured and another, identified as Max Mattingly, was eventually contacted by phone away from the scene and appeared to be uninjured but uncooperative with police. Fenton was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Other possible charges are pending.

Dec. 11 – A report of theft in the area of 5700 State Route 3 is under investigation. License plates were stolen off a vehicle parked on the lot.

Dec. 12 – Daniel Craft, 48, of Waterloo, was charged with felony residential burglary and possession of a weapon by a felon following a Dec. 7 incident at 5145 State Route 3.

Dec. 13 – Dwayne S. Metzger, 48, of Waterloo, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine), felony possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (more than 500 but less than 2,000 grams) and possession of a weapon by a felon. He was picked up on an arrest warrant issued following a May 25 incident. He remains in the Monroe County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 4 – Jeannie Latner, 46, of Waterloo, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart. She allegedly took various items from the store.

Dec. 6 – Ryan Pennock, 20, of Waterloo, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart after he allegedly stole a bottle of Wild Turkey from the store.

Dec. 8 – Stephanie Keller, 31, of Renault, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Dec. 11 – Edward E. Foulks, 34, of Cahokia, was arrested for felony and misdemeanor retail theft at Walmart after he allegedly stole a TV, Hewlett-Packard Notebook Touch and Xbox 1 game console from the store.

Dec. 12 – Anthony Simmons, 33, of Dupo, was arrested for retail theft after he allegedly stole two wireless headsets from the store.