Police Blotter | 12/6/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 29 – Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded about 5:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Admiral Parkway at Valmeyer Road. A 2003 Ford F250 driven by Steven Short, 65, of Hillsboro, was turning left from northbound Admiral Parkway onto Valmeyer Road when it collided with a 2013 Hyundai Accent driven by Richard Hasting, 55, of Bloomsdale, Mo., which was traveling south on Admiral Parkway. Hasting was transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County. Short was cited for failure to yield turning left.

Nov. 30 – Levi V. House, 26, of St. Louis, was arrested on an in-state warrant on I-255 at milepost 4.8.

Dec. 1 – Zachary Devenport, 29, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, failure to reduce speed and failure to give information following a crash about 5:20 a.m. in the 600 block of North Main Street in Columbia. Devenport’s 2004 Acura struck a brick fence post, resulting in flying bricks that damaged multiple parked cars.

Dec. 1 – The Columbia Fire Department and Columbia police responded about 6 a.m. to assist St. Louis County agencies in the search for a possible jumper from the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. Columbia firefighters used a drone in the search efforts, which were discontinued a short time later with no trace of a jumper detected. The CFD assisted in another search Dec. 5 near the quarry on the Missouri side of the river.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 28 – Michael Schwarzbach, 46, of St. Louis, was issued a county ordinance violation for possession of cannabis.

Nov. 29 – A burglary reported in the area of 5400 Deer Hill Road is under investigation. A detached garage was entered through a window, but nothing was reported missing. An Illinois State Police crime scene unit assisted in collecting evidence.

Nov. 29 – A resident of Schrader Drive reported a case of identity theft after four iPhones were fraudulently purchased in Alabama using their back account.

Dec. 3 – Tayler Toal, 19, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (10 to 30 grams) at Huck’s in Waterloo. Also arrested was Robert Totra, 23, of Waterloo, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine, morphine).

Dec. 4 – A possible case of road rage on Kaskaskia Road at Maus Road is under investigation.

Dec. 4 – Deputies provided assistance shortly after 3 p.m. as the Prairie du Rocher and Maeystown fire departments responded to an out-of-control prescribed burn conducted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources at the Kidd Lake Marsh near Fults. Bluff Road was temporarily closed in that area during the incident. Strong winds caused the fire to spread to the bluffs. Firefighters remained on scene until shortly after 6 p.m., but returned a short time later due to rekindling before heavy rains arrived. More than three acres were damaged by fire.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 27 – Daniel Griffin, 55, of Waterloo, was cited for disorderly conduct following a road rage incident on Route 3 at North Market Street.

Dec. 1 – Michael Wightman, 48, was arrested at Sunset Motel on a Monroe County warrant.

Dec. 2 – Possible charges are pending following a fight at Fourth Street Bar shortly before 1 a.m.

Dec. 2 – Brandi Ruby-Henry, 43, of Prairie du Rocher, was arrested on a Randolph County warrant.

Dec. 2 – Dillon Heath, 26, of Collinsville, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Dec. 2 – Waterloo police received assistance from neighboring agencies in handling a situation involving a woman threatening to do harm to herself and possibly in possession of a weapon in the 500 block of West Mill Street. Police responded to that location about 6:30 a.m., evacuating neighboring homes as a precaution. Shortly after 9 a.m., the woman was voluntarily transported by ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation.