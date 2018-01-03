Police Blotter | 12/27/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 17

Terry G. Kirk, 64, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to provide information after striking a vehicle on Whiteside Street at Rapp Street.

Dec. 20

Danielle M. Lamora, 32, of Columbia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), in connection with a March 2 arrest.

Patrick J. Cunningham, 27, of St. Louis, was arrested for aggravated DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, no insurance and driving while license revoked on I-255.

David J. Daubach, 38, of Waterloo, was arrested for battery on North Main Street at Locust Street.

Dec. 21

Carey L. Burton, 29, of Granite City, was arrested for DUI, no insurance and speeding on North Main Street at Rueck Road.

Brian J. Zapf, 53, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Fitzgerald A. Cooper, 22, of Centreville, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of weapon (uncased and loaded 9 mm handgun), no insurance and speeding on I-255.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 17

A juvenile was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon and domestic battery in the 500 block of West Mill Street.

Dec. 19

Jacqeline Merkel, 19, of Millstadt, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia on Route 3 at HH Road.