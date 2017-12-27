Police Blotter | 12/20/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 12

Caleb Youngman, 33, of Highland, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant and for no insurance on Palmer Road at the northbound Route 3 ramp.

Shannon Lee Phillips, 41, of Mulberry Grove, was arrested on an Effingham County warrant on I-255.

Dec. 16

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to TopShooters in the 500 block of Old State Route 3 to investigate a fight in progress. The caller reported as many as 15 people involved. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Dupo police assisted in responding. Upon arrival, four people believed to be involved in a dispute were contacted. Columbia EMS arrived and offered treatment and all parties refused transport. During the investigation, officers discovered a video game screen was damaged during the dispute. The incident remains under investigation.

Todd L. Campo, 55, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Hanover Road.

James E. Hemmer, 45, of Red Bud, was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage and speeding on Admiral Parkway at Admiral Weinel Boulevard.

Dec. 17

Mark E. Counts, 46, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI on I-255 at the J.B. Bridge.

MEGSI

Dec. 16

The Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois arrested Bradley J. Waterhouse, 25, of Bonne Terre, Mo., for felony possession of methamphetamine in Columbia.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 8

Montrell V. Brownlee, 25, of Belleville, was charged with felony unlawful possession of a converted vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 14

Misty M. Lang, 54, of Waterloo, was cited for improper use of electronic communications device on Route 3 near Rose Lane.

Two burglaries that occurred in the Hecker area over the past two months are under investigation. The sheriff’s department encourages anyone with a lawn shed or outside building where power tools or lawn tools are stored to check on them.

Dec. 15

Anthony Y. McCoy, 26, of Shiloh, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Troy J. Rayburn, 41, of Fults, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop conducted by Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing about 2:15 p.m. The sheriff said he was driving on Route 3 near U-Gas in Waterloo when another car nearly struck his vehicle and was driving recklessly. Rohlfing stopped the car in the U-Gas parking lot and said he had to remove Rayburn at gunpoint because he wouldn’t remove his hands from under the front seat.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 13

Amanda Price, 33, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Dec. 14

Matthew Wibberg, 24, of Linn, Mo., was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of weapon (uncased, loaded rifle) and unlawful use of weapon (pistol) on Park Street at Route 3.

Lori A. Sanders, 43, of Waterloo, was arrested on Ward Avenue on a Monroe County warrant for deceptive practice stemming from a check delivered to Harres Home Furnishings & Appliances in Columbia on Sept. 11 in the amount of $2,081.50.

Dec. 16

Austin C. Hale, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant at 884 N. Illinois Route 3.

Dec. 17

Alexander Maynor, 24, of Waterloo, was arrested for felony domestic battery, possession of a firearm without FOID, and endangering the welfare of a child on West Mill Street.

Aaron J. Brigance, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant at 117 N. Main Street stemming from a city ordinance violation.