Police Blotter | 12/13/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 1 – Heather J. Leslie, 25, of Dupo, was cited for improper use of electronic communication device, no insurance and driving while license suspended on North Main Street at Wedgewood Drive.

Dec. 7 – David B. Langford, 55, of Dupo, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant for battery at 225 N. Main Street.

Dec. 8 – Delline R. Busby, 62, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident that occurred about 11:30 p.m. on South Main Street at McCroskey Professional Center.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 5 – Kenneth Norton, 46, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Dec. 8 – An evening traffic stop initiated by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Aggressive Criminal Enforcement unit on Bluff Road at Valmeyer Road near Columbia has been transferred to the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois for investigation after methamphetamine was detected inside the vehicle.

Dec. 8 – Zachary Herzog, 19, of St. Louis, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Hilltop Road in Columbia.

Dec. 9 – Conan Hunsaker, 23, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI on Bluff Road near Sand Bank Road.

Dec. 9 – Maura L. Zackavec, 19, of Tinley Park, was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for minor injuries after her 2002 Ford Explorer swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway, lost control and rolled multiple times on Route 158 at Centerville Road in Columbia about 8:50 a.m.

Dec. 10 – James D. Tutor, 40, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Valmeyer Police

Dec. 1 – Trevor C. Hudson, 24, of Waterloo, was charged with DUI and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident following a rollover crash that occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on Woodland Ridge about four-tenths of a mile north of Bluff Meadows Drive.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 2 – Ryan Novack, 40, of Waterloo, was charged with battery following an incident at Fourth Street Bar. Court information alleges that Novack “struck Jeremy Richey in the face with his fist.”

Dec. 6 – Tylor Kitchell, 19, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Dec. 6 – Officers were called to Waterloo High School after a student was found to be in possession of alcohol.

Dec. 8 – An after-hours domestic incident at Gibault Catholic High School involving a father and daughter is under investigation.

Dec. 9 – Joseph L. Barnes, 40, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI and speeding on Route 3 at Illinois Avenue.

Dec. 9 – A report of criminal damage is under investigation after the tires to a vehicle were slashed while its owner was working at the bus garage on Westview Plaza Drive.

Dec. 9 – The report of a storage unit broken into at 134 Williamsburg Lane is under investigation.

Dec. 10 – Breyona Savannah, 24, of East St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on Route 3 at Halifax Drive.