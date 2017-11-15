Police Blotter | 11/8/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 1 – Amy L. Hays, 31, of Alton, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and also for no insurance, driving while license suspended, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, speeding and no insurance on Admiral Parkway at Eagle Drive.

Nov. 2 – Katie M. Hartline, 34, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery at 209 N. Metter Street.

Nov. 2 – Emergency personnel responded about 9:30 a.m. to a vehicle crash on southbound Route 3 at Valmeyer Road. A Toyota 4Runner driven by Theresa Nguyen, 45, of St. Louis, collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Dale Dohrman, 60, of Millstadt. A passenger in Dohrman’s truck, identified as an 82-year-old male, was transported by Columbia EMS to Memorial Hospital in Belleville. Nguyen was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and disobeying a traffic control device.

Nov. 5 – John J. Morris, 57, of Dupo, was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant on I-255.

Nov. 6 – Richard M. Gould, 60, of Festus, Mo., was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on I-255.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 2 – Michael Anthony Groves, 22, of Waterloo, was picked up on an arrest warrant for domestic battery.

Nov. 2 – Elizabeth Kish, 35, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Nov. 3 – Chad Ruehle, 43, of Waterloo, was arrested on a warrant stemming from a Waterloo city ordinance violation for high weeds.

Nov. 4 – Michael Quirion, 25, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Nov. 4 – Jacob Nelson, 24, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI in the 300 block of Hoener Street in Waterloo shortly after 1:20 a.m.

Nov. 4 – Emergency personnel responded shortly after 8 a.m. to the area of 4938 State Route 159 north of Red Bud for a two-vehicle crash. The vehicles involved were a 1998 Dodge Dakota driven by Tyler Albrecht, 19, of Red Bud, and a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by Kayla Tarin, 27, of O’Fallon. Albrecht was transported by ambulance to Red Bud Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Nov. 4 – Emergency personnel responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. to a vehicle crash at 625 State Route 158 in Columbia. A 2013 Nissan Juke driven by Shirley Herbeck, 73, of Columbia, veered off the roadway, struck a guardrail and hit two mailboxes before traveling into a yard and striking a tree. Herbeck was transported by Monroe County EMS to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 30 – Matthew C. Rautman, 31, of Columbia, was arrested on an in-state warrant.

Nov. 1 – Daisia Hunter, 19, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Nov. 2 – Charles Massie III, 21, of Carlyle, was arrested for criminal damage to property at 220 N. Church Street.

Nov. 3 – Diane Hagan, 49, of Fenton, Mo., was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

Nov. 3 – Nicholas Devan, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of cannabis (more than 10 grams, less than 30 grams) at the skate park, 308 N. Library Street.

Nov. 5 – Gerald Woods, 44, of St. Louis, was charged with the Sept. 23 theft of a Samsung tablet, diamond ring and gold bracelet from 4 Station West and also arrested on a probation violation out of Missouri.