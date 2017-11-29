Police Blotter | 11/22/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 11

Carlos A. Carr, 32, of St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant at 510 DD Road.

Nov. 14

Danielle N. McCabe, 35, of Overland, Mo., was arrested for DUI, no insurance, improper lane usage and no headlights on I-255.

Nov. 15

Patrick J. Varnum, 33, of Smithton, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Admiral Parkway at Gall Road.

Nov. 17

David B. Mueller, 55, of Columbia, was cited for criminal trespass to property and disorderly conduct at CVS Pharmacy, 100 Admiral Weinel Boulevard.

Nov. 19

Jonathan D. Gregson, 18, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Route 3 southbound at Hillcastle Road.



Conservation Police

Nov. 11

An officer discovered a deer carcass that had been butchered and left on the side of the road on South Library Street near Schorr Lake Vineyards in Waterloo. No evidence was found to point to a suspect during an examination of the carcass.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 15

The recent theft of two firearms, a 12-gauge Winchester shotgun and a Remington rifle, from a property on Cedar Ridge Lane is under investigation.

Nov. 16

The theft of several items from inside a home in the 800 block of Country Club Lane is under investigation.

Nov. 18

Cody Baker, 29, of Festus, Mo., was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Regina Giglotto, 44, of Ruma, was arrested on a Jackson County warrant.

Nov. 19

Amanda Goss, 34, of Baldwin, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant with possible additional charges pending.

Richard Dillow, 40, of Red Bud, was arrested for domestic battery following an incident in the 1900 block of Ames Road.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 17

Jon M. Weatherfield, 41, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Market Street at Covington Drive.

Nov. 19

Macie N. Block, 18, of Waterloo, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart. She is alleged to have taken an auxiliary cord tape player from the store.