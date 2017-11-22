Police Blotter | 11/15/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 7 – Lester W. Eitniear, 40, of St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and also on two counts of possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone, lisdexamfetamine) in the 300 block of Longview Drive.

Nov. 8 – Roger A. Volner, 24, of House Springs, Mo., was arrested for possession of cannabis (30 to 100 grams) on I-255.

Nov. 11 – Jerrod P. Lay, 29, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery at 2601 Columbia Lakes Drive.

Nov. 11 – Jared Franke, 19, of Columbia, was arrested for disorderly conduct, assault and unlawful use of weapon following an incident in the 100 block of Country Ridge. He is alleged to have yelled and screamed at a man, shaking and swinging his fist at the victim while possessing a large hunting knife. Franke was also charged with two counts of felony stalking after court information alleges that he followed a female, surveilled her residence, and sent her a Snapchat message asking for sex. He also allegedly sent a threatening message to the female’s father.

Nov. 13 – Patrick M. Laventure, 23, of St. Louis, was arrested on a fugitive from justice out of state warrant for possession of a controlled substance on Admiral Parkway at North Main Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 8 – Billy Branum, 49, of Dupo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Nov. 8 – Three locks were damaged on storage units located at 4185 Hanover Road. The incident is under investigation.

Nov. 8 – Tim E. Grant, 57, of Cahokia, was charged with two counts of felony criminal damage to property following a Nov. 8 incident in the 500 block of Route 158 during which paint was damaged on a 2017 Nissan Versa and 2013 Kia Optima.

Nov. 9 – A white 2015 Dodge Charger that was left on the side of the road overnight in the area of Route 3 and FF Road was reportedly missing the next morning. The incident is under investigation.

Nov. 10 – Eric Read, 22, of Columbia, was arrested for possession of cannabis (30 to 100 grams) at the Columbia Moto Mart.

Nov. 11 – The theft of several tools from an unlocked garage in the 4800 block of Route 159 is under investigation.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 6 – The alleged theft of a firearm from a vehicle on Oct. 31 is under investigation.

Nov. 8 – Robert Anderson, 23, of Waterloo, was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage on Route 3 at North Moore Street.

Nov. 8 – Paul E. Hoerr, 55, of Waterloo, was charged with felony aggravated DUI (prior conviction), expired registration, no insurance and driving while license revoked following a traffic stop on West Mill Street at North Church Street.

Nov. 8 – An alleged battery involving juveniles at Waterloo Junior High School is under investigation.

Nov. 10 – The theft of cell phones from Walmart is under investigation.

Nov. 10 – A report of criminal damage to property at 800 Blazing Star Drive is under investigation after a windshield was damaged.

Nov. 13 – Donna Edwards, 57, of Columbia, was arrested for endangering the life of a child in the parking lot at the corner of Library and West Fourth streets after she allegedly left a 2-year-old child unattended in a vehicle for more than 10 minutes.