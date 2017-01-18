Police Blotter | 1/11/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 3

John T. Noethen, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested on Monroe and St. Clair County warrants and cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and disobeying a traffic control device on Admiral Parkway at North Main Street.

Jan. 7

Coleen L. English, 45, of Festus, Mo., was arrested for felony unlawful possession of a converted/stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, disobeying a traffic light and no insurance at Moto Mart, 286 Southwoods Center.

Jan. 9

Stephan L. Mosley, 24, of Shiloh, was arrested on three in-state warrants on I-255 eastbound.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 3

Britny Mynch, 26, of New Athens, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

Jan. 5

Mystry Scott, 32, of Fults, and Kurtis Grahlherr, 35, of Waterloo, were each arrested for criminal damage to property following a disturbance on Kaskaskia Road. Both Scott and Grahlherr damaged vehicles in the alleged incident.

Jan. 8

No injuries were reported following a crash on Steppig Road near Litteken Lane that occurred shortly after 11:15 p.m. A vehicle driven by a male lost control on the icy roadway, sliding down a hill and striking a tree.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 29

The front window of Look After Hair Co. at 164 Waterloo Commons Drive was boarded up after it was driven into by a female motorist about 7 p.m. A woman customer sitting in the waiting area was able to dodge out of the way, an employee said. The car apparently jumped the parking block and traveled across the sidewalk before striking the store window. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Jan. 7

Felony charges are pending following an incident that occurred about noon at Walmart. Waterloo police responded to an alleged retail theft in progress. At the request of Walmart, officers attempted to contact a 26-year-old Marissa man inside the store. The man fled on foot into the parking lot and attempted to leave in a parked vehicle. After ignoring verbal commands to stop, police deployed a taser on him. Walmart indicated the man had a firearm concealed in a toolbox inside his shopping cart during the foot chase. Police later determined the alleged firearm to be a BB gun replica. Officers arrested the man after discovering stolen merchandise on him, as well as stolen merchandise from the Belleville Walmart inside his vehicle. A yet-to-be-determined amount of suspected methamphetamine was also discovered during the arrest. A second person of interest, a 34-year-old Caseyville man, was also arrested in connection with the incident, as he attempted to leave the scene on foot. Police discovered walkie talkie devices following the arrests of both subjects.