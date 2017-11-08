Police Blotter | 11/1/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 25

Thaddeus G. Salender, 57, of Kirkwood, Mo., was arrested for possession of cannabis on Admiral Parkway at Veterans Parkway.

Oct. 26

Richard W. Pearmen, 39, of Millstadt, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant and for no valid license, no insurance and improper use of registration on northbound Route 3 at Palmer Road.

Oct. 27

David B. Mueller, 55, of Columbia, was cited for disorderly conduct in the 900 block of North Briegel after he allegedly stood at the edge of his property and yelled in such a manner that alarmed his neighbors.

Neal A. Vogt, 28, of Mt. Vernon, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for driving while license revoked, no insurance, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and unsafe tire on Admiral Parkway at Mark Drive. His passenger, Marinda Dawn Phillips, 40, of Mt. Vernon, was arrested on warrants out of Monroe, Jefferson and Washington counties and also for obstructing identification.

Oct. 30

Megan R. Stumpf, 35, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 20

Malashia M. Marcum, 22, of Springfield, was charged with aggravated battery after she allegedly struck inmate Kristin A. Harris in the face with her fist during an altercation at the Monroe County Jail.

Oct. 22

A crash was reported about 1 a.m. on LL Road at L Road involving a 1997 Toyota Camry. The car struck a tree, but police were unable to locate a driver or determine when the crash may have occurred. The car’s registration returns to a woman out of Fairview Heights.

A possible domestic battery in the 4100 block of HH Road is under investigation.

Oct. 24

Possible charges of domestic battery and assault are being reviewed by the state’s attorney following an incident in the 7000 block of State Route 156.

Oct. 25

Trevor Hudson, 24, of Waterloo, was charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and expired registration, and was issued a county ordinance violation for possession of cannabis on Front Street in Waterloo.

Oct. 27

Mark E. Lange, 55, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Aaron C. Thomas, 22, of Belleville, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Nikki Bovee, 34, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant and cited for speeding on Route 3 at Crook Drive.

John S. Diveley, 48, of Cahokia, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant (domestic battery) and Steven Diveley, 32, of Cahokia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant (theft).

Oct. 30

David Martin, 54, of Columbia, was arrested on a petition to revoke probation stemming from a 2015 conviction for possession of a controlled substance.

Charges are pending following a domestic disturbance in the 5300 block of State Route 3.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 29

Christopher Rakers, 45, of St. Charles, Mo., was cited for criminal trespass to residence in the 200 block of East Third Street.

Aaron R. Moore, 29, of Dupo, was arrested on four counts of unlawful use of weapon (firearm, brass knuckles, two stun guns), possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of methamphetamine in the 700 block of North Market Street.

Oct. 31

Dalton J. Hoff, 25, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery, unlawful interference with the reporting of domestic violence, and criminal damage to property in the 300 block of West Mill Street.