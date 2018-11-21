Police Blotter | 11/14/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 9

Columbia fire, police and EMS, along with Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police, worked a series of crashes as late afternoon rain turned to snow and dropping temperatures caused ice that made roadways hazardous for drivers, particularly on bridges, overpasses and ramps. By 8 p.m., a steady stream of calls reported vehicles sliding off roadways, into guardrails and involved in minor crashes, primarily on Route 3 on the Palmer Bridge overpass, on the ramps from Route 3 to Route 158, on the ramps at Route 3 and I-255, and near mile marker 6 on I-255. Emergency personnel eventually closed the Palmer Road overpass and Route 158 until the roads could be treated. No serious injuries were reported.

Nov. 11

John R. Ashley, 50, of Belleville, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper use of an electronic device, improper lane usage (wrong way driver) and no insurance on the westbound ramp of Route 158 shortly after midnight.

Nov. 12

Chelsea N. Sackman, 31, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, improper use of registration and no valid registration on North Main Street at Rueck Road.

Dupo Police

Nov. 12

Two residential burglaries reported in the morning in the 300 block of State Street and 500 block of Minnie Avenue are under investigation. Police have two suspects in custody with charges pending. A 55-inch flat screen TV and Michael Kors purse were taken from one home and an iPad was stolen from the other residence.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 1

A 17-year-old Valmeyer girl and her 14-year-old passenger were taken to St. Louis Childrens Hospital by family members after their Honda Civic crashed on Bluff Road just south of Fountain Road shortly after 6 p.m. The driver told police her car hydroplaned on the wet pavement.

Nov. 6

Joe L. Hemmer, 49, of Belleville, was transported by ambulance to Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis County for minor injuries sustained when the 2004 Chevrolet Corvette he was driving east on Route 158 was struck by a 2006 Ford Taurus driven by Patsy R. Powell, 85, of Columbia, which was turning onto Route 158 from Campbell Lane. Powell was cited for failure to yield.

Nov. 7

Destiny Helvey, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant for truancy.

Nov. 9

Caitlin Heightman, 31, of Swansea, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Nov. 10

Donna Siciliano, 47, of Waterloo, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Florida.

Nov. 11

Andrea Brown, 28, of Dupo, was arrested for DUI on I-255.

Kavin Wyatt, 30, of East Carondelet, was arrested on two in-state warrants and also for speeding and driving while license suspended. His passenger, Heather R. Roles, was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol.

Nov. 12

Trevor Burgess, 26, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant and for no insurance and illegal transportation of alcohol on Hamacher Street at Eagle Court.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 3

Briana Graves, 24, of Red Bud, was arrested on a St. Clair County failure to appear warrant on Route 3 at South Market.

Nov. 9

Michael Boyer, 34, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and illegal transportation of alcohol on Hillcrest Drive.