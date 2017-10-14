Police Blotter | 10/4/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 30 – Jennifer N. Grounds, 31, of Lonedell, Mo., was arrested for domestic battery in the 800 block of North Metter Avenue.

Sept. 30 –Suzanne M. Despain, 40, of Red Bud, was arrested for DUI, no insurance and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Carl Street.

Oct. 1 – Kim M. Davis, 50, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 200 block of West Washington Street.

Oct. 2 – Columbia EMS and police responded shortly before 9 a.m. to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 300 block of South Main Street. The incident occurred in front of the former Immaculate Conception Church. A 2011 Dodge minivan driven by Melinda Cole, 83, of Columbia, was traveling south on Main Street when her vehicle struck 67-year-old pedestrian Richard Burroughs in the crosswalk. Cole was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Burroughs was transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County.

Illinois State Police

Sept. 30 – Monroe County EMS and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted Illinois State Police shortly before 10 a.m. to the report of a bicyclist struck by a car on Route 156 near Deer Hill Road. A passerby notified emergency dispatch that the bicyclist was conscious and breathing at the scene and appeared to have a swollen leg. The bicyclist was transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County. No other information was made available.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 25 – George Stork, 19, of Walsh, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Sept. 26 – James Wileman, 37, was arrested on an in-state warrant.

Sept. 26 – A report of check fraud is under investigation. A resident of Gilmore Lane reported that a family member has been stealing her checks and forging a signature to obtain money.

Sept. 27 – Taron V. Johnson, 27, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

Sept. 27 – Mitchell P. Runzo, 20, of Waterloo, was cited for disorderly conduct following an incident in the Monroe County Circuit Clerk’s office at the courthouse.

Sept. 29 – Emergency personnel responded about 11:30 p.m. to a rollover crash with injury on Steppig Road near Gall Road. A 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by a 16-year-old Columbia girl was traveling east on Steppig Road at a high rate of speed when it went airborne over a hill, blew out its tires, lost control and struck a utility pole. The driver and a 16-year-old female passenger were transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center.

Oct. 1 – Crystal Williams, 29, of Sparta, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Oct. 1 – Police are investigating a possible stolen vehicle and missing person report. Joshua A. Doerr, 27, has not been seen since Sept. 28. Doerr’s mother reported that his last text message came the afternoon of Sept. 30. Doerr’s abandoned 2000 Chevrolet S10 pickup was located Oct. 1 at 1900 Mousette Lane in Cahokia with its rear driver side window broken out and radio removed from the dashboard. An Illinois State Police crime scene unit processed the vehicle for evidence.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 25 – Destiny Helvey, 35, of Waterloo, was arrested at Sunset Motel, 206 S. Market Street, for felony unlawful use of account numbers and theft involving a debit card.

Sept. 27 – Brandon Auth, 25, of Columbia, was charged with theft following an incident at the courthouse.

Sept. 29 – Ryan Carson, 32, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, no insurance and driving on the shoulder at U-Gas, 1000 N. Illinois Route 3.

Sept. 30 – Andrew Mallery, 18, of Waterloo, was charged with aggravated domestic battery following a Sept. 19 incident in the 100 block of Osterhage Drive.

Sept. 30 – Chelsea Perry, 29, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and driving without headlights on South Church Street at West Fourth Street.