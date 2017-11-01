Police Blotter | 10/25/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 17

Connor M. Lucco, 18, and Cody P. Atkins, 20, were each charged with possession of cannabis on Gall Road at Route 3.

Oct. 18

A two-vehicle crash occurred about 11:15 a.m. on Admiral Parkway at Bottom Avenue. A 2003 GMC Envoy driven by Lisa Phillips, 53, of Dupo, was stopped on Admiral Parkway northbound at Bottom Avenue when a 2014 Chrysler 200 driven by Hailey Rahn, 22, of Waterloo rear-ended the GMC. Phillips was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center for minor injuries. The GMC was carrying two passengers, neither of which required medical transport. Rahn was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Oct. 19

David B. Mueller, 55, of Columbia, was cited for disorderly conduct in the 900 block of North Briegel Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. after allegedly singing outside and playing guitar.

Oct. 22

Michael E. Rhodes, 26, of Columbia, was arrested at 4:45 a.m. for battery at the police station.

Oct. 24

A resident of the apartments on Veterans Parkway reported that someone may have unsuccessfully attempted to break in to her vehicle overnight. The incident is under investigation.

Robert C. Lecompte, 31, of Collinsville, was charged with felony retail theft (previous conviction) following a February incident at Dollar General.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 20

David S. Campbell, 34, of Granite City, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Charges are pending following a fight between two female inmates in the rec room area of the Monroe County Jail.

A possible case of harassment between students at Career Center of Southern Illinois (formerly Beck Area Career Center) is under investigation.

Oct. 22

Jessica Ahne, 25, of Burksville, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

Reports of at least three locks cut on storage units in the 4100 block of Hanover Road are under investigation. It was not immediately known if anything was reported missing from the sheds.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 17

A report of criminal damage to property in the 400 block of Wedgewood Drive is under investigation. A window was shot out of a parked vehicle.

A report of criminal damage to property in the 100 block of Jefferson Drive is under investigation after the rear window of a vehicle was smashed out.

Oct. 18

Officers responded to a disturbance involving a juvenile student at Waterloo High School shortly before 11 a.m.

Oct. 19

The reported theft of a Galaxy G7 phone at the skate park is under investigation.

Oct. 20

Jared Gallagher, 33, of Waterloo was charged with obstructing a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. Police allege that Gallagher failed to stop at a stop sign while riding his motorized scooter downtown at about 11:30 p.m. and was uncooperative when officers attempted to apprehend him.

Oct. 22

Christopher D. Rakers, 45, of Waterloo, was cited for disorderly conduct at the Sunset Motel, 206 S. Market Street, after allegedly yelling “come and fight me” at another subject. On Oct. 23, Rakers was cited for public intoxication in the area of Bellefontaine Drive at Talbott Street and was subsequently charged with two counts of retail theft for allegedly stealing bottles of vodka from Schnucks.