Police Blotter | 10/18/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 12

Gary L. Andrews, 44, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, no insurance, failure to signal, improper lane usage, driving while license revoked, and a St. Clair County warrant on Admiral Parkway at Mark Drive. A passenger in Andrews’ vehicle, Christopher L. Pate, 44, of St. Louis, was arrested on two St. Clair County warrants.

Oct. 13

Ashlei L. Wilson, 31, of Waterloo, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 5

Dylan J. Michael, 24, of Waterloo, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

Oct. 12

Todd A. Karius, 41, of Moro, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on Route 3 at Warren Drive.

Oct. 14

A report of criminal trespass to property on Ivy Lane is under investigation. A white Dodge half-ton pickup was reportedly driving on field roads in that area without permission.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 10

Becky L. Timpe, 59, of Waterloo, was cited for transmission of obscene messages following an alleged incident involving voicemails.

The theft of a refrigerator from a porch in the 200 block of Koenigsmark Avenue is under investigation. A photo of the refrigerator was later seen on a swap and sell website.

Oct. 13

Police received a report of a vehicle being keyed while parked outside of Fourth Street Bar & Grill, 301 S. Moore Street.

Oct. 14

At 1 a.m., Thomas Belcher Jr., 41, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on East Third Street at South Market Street.