Police Blotter | 10/11/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 3 – Richard A. Russo, 52, of Edwardsville, was arrested for DUI, driving while license revoked, driving in the wrong lane, and on a St. Clair County warrant on Route 3 at Palmer Road.

Oct. 3 – Earl V. Major, 34, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on Admiral Parkway at Valmeyer Road.

Oct. 4 – Teri Lynn Aguiar, 45, and Louis R. Aguiar, 51, both of Columbia, were each charged with domestic battery following an incident at 1411 Palmer Creek Drive.

Oct. 7 – Nichole R. West, 46, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County traffic warrant on Route 3 at Gilmore Lake Road.

Mariah E. Coy, 26, of Dupo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant on Route 3 at Hillcastle Road.

Oct. 9 – Lee E. Beasley, 43, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, speeding, expired registration and improper lane usage on I-255.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 4 – Scott Gauch, 41, of Red Bud, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Oct. 4 – Kim Gibson, 43, of Red Bud, was arrested on a St. Louis County warrant.

Oct. 4 – Amanda K. Davis, 29, of Pevely, Mo., was arrested on a St. Francois County, Mo., warrant.

Oct. 4 – Angela Reeder, 39, of Cahokia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Oct. 4 – Derek Reitz, 41, of New Athens, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Oct. 4 – A resident of Fountain Oak Lane reported that someone fraudulently opened Geico Insurance and Charter Communications accounts in her name. The case is under investigation.

Oct. 5 – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS responded to a motorcycle crash on Route 3 north of J Road. The call came in just before midnight. The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville for treatment of minor injuries, including road rash.

Oct. 7 – The Waterloo, Valmeyer and Maeystown fire departments responded about 11:30 a.m. to the 3500 block of LL Road for an out-of-control brush fire in heavy winds.

Oct. 8 – Isaiah Ball, 22, was arrested on an Illinois State Police warrant on Bluff Road at Steppig Road.

Oct. 8 – Teresa L. Maus, 52, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and leaving the scene of a non-injury crash at 1512 Fountain Road.

Oct. 9 – A disturbance on Old Red Bud Road is under investigation.

Oct. 9 – The Columbia Fire Department responded about 8 p.m. to a fallen tree with lines down in the 800 block of D Road due to a storm.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 4 – A juvenile male was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon (stun gun) at the skate park in the 300 block of North Library Street.

Oct. 6 – The theft of a black 2005 Ford F250 truck from a home in the 500 block of Mathews Lane near Lakeview Drive is under investigation.

Oct. 7 – Rhiannon Towler, 37, of East Carondelet, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Oct. 8 – Kristin Harris, 37, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery and unlawful interference with the reporting of domestic violence following an incident at 4540 Fountain Brook Lane.

Oct. 8 – Bojan Nikoletic, 21, of St. Louis, was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol on Country Club Lane.

Oct. 9 – Charish Howard, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant on Route 3.