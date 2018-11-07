Police Blotter | 10/31/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 27 – Eric J. Done, 33, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery in the 200 block of Heritage Street.

Oct. 28 – Police are investigating the theft of one car and burglaries to two others in the 2800 block of Overview Drive near Columbia Lakes Drive. Police were first called about 4:15 a.m., after a resident observed a silver 2011 Ford Taurus in a driveway with its engine running, lights on and an open door. Officers canvassed the area and conducted a K-9 search, but no suspect was found. The vehicle was unlocked at the time of the attempted theft and the keys were left inside. Shortly before 9:45 a.m., police returned to the area after a resident reported their silver 2006 Pontiac Vibe missing. The keys were left inside the unlocked vehicle overnight. At 10:30 a.m., police received another report involving items missing from inside a maroon 2016 Chrysler 200. This vehicle had also been left unlocked with no keys inside. Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call 618-281-5151.

Millstadt Police

Sept. 30 – Jonathan E. Traiteur, 27, of Millstadt, was arrested for aggravated attempting to elude police and driving while license revoked following a 2 a.m. incident on West Gooding Street and North Jefferson Street. Traiteur, who sped away on his motorcycle, was later arrested at his home in rural Millstadt.

Oct. 16 – Zachary S. Thrower, 18, of Millstadt, was arrested for domestic battery on East Washington Street.

Oct. 24 – Millstadt and Smithton police joined probation officers at a residence on East Laurel Street for a subject wanted on felony drug warrants out of Illinois and Missouri. The officers searched the residence and found the subject, Connor A. McHenry, 30, of Millstadt, hiding in the cellar. He was taken into custody and transported to jail.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 22 – The theft of a gray 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty from a driveway in the 5200 block of Kaskaskia Road in Burksville is under investigation. The truck was parked with its doors locked and windows up, but a key was left on the front seat, police said.

Oct. 23 – Ervin L. Sanders, 33, of Red Bud, was cited for expired license after his 1996 Toyota Camry went off the roadway and overturned when he swerved to miss a deer on Route 159 north of LL Road about 10:30 p.m. Sanders was transported to Red Bud Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Oct. 23 – Joseph D. Silva, 26, of Columbia, was arrested on a fugitive from justice probation violation out of St. Louis County.

Oct. 25 – Dustin E. Koonce, 38, of Donnellson, was arrested on multiple Madison County warrants.

Oct. 27 – Jennifer M. Schreyer, 37, of St. Louis, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Oct. 28 – Joshua Mabe, 20, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Oct. 28 – Kimberly L. Wilson, 29, of Belleville, was cited for improper use of an electronic device during a traffic stop in Hecker.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 13 – Erica Gruber, 34, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on North Market Street.

Oct. 25 – Thomas Gidley, 48, of Waterloo, was cited for disorderly conduct and illegal dumping (air conditioner in the street) at 205 S. Library Street.