Police Blotter | 10/24/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 15 – Craig G. Nienhaus, 33, of Columbia, was arrested on a failure to appear traffic warrant out of Monroe County on Lakeshore Drive.

Oct. 15 – Martin F. Capiz, 59, of Cahokia, was charged with felony aggravated DUI (third offense) following a Sept. 2 incident on Southport Drive.

Oct. 17 – Kimberly A. Gross, 40, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI on North Main Street at Koch Street.

Oct. 19 – James Staggs, 38, of Caseyville, was issued a county ordinance violation for possession of drug paraphernalia and arrested for driving while license suspended, no insurance and improper use of registration on Route 3 at Southwoods Drive.

Oct. 19 – A report of disorderly conduct in the Burger King drive-through is under investigation. Shortly before 4:45 p.m., a white man aged 45-60 driving a black 2016 Ford Focus ordered 10 cheeseburgers and was asked to pull forward in the waiting area. He apparently became disgruntled and made reference to pulling a gun on the assistant manager. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 281-5151.

Oct. 21 – Jimmy Rhyne, 35, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and speeding on Route 3 at West Park Drive.

Oct. 22 – Gaetano Bommarito, 38, of Arnold, Mo., was arrested on an in-state warrant for no insurance on Route 3 southbound at EE Road.

Illinois State Police

Oct. 19 – Emergency personnel responded about 10:10 a.m. to a two-vehicle injury crash on I-255 westbound near milepost 5. One of the vehicles involved was a bus, but there were no injuries reported on the bus. An occupant of the other vehicle was transported by ambulance to Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis County.

Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Ill.

Sept. 27 – Jack N. Houston, 30, of Red Bud, was charged with possession of methamphetamine (15-100 grams) following a June 12 incident.

Millstadt Police

Oct. 9 – Dustin A. Castillo, 25, of Red Bud, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and unlawful use of weapon (throwing star) following a traffic stop at South Jefferson Street and White Street.

Oct. 12 – Cody J. Sale, 18, of Belleville, was charged with burglary to motor vehicle and unlawful use of credit card in connection with vehicle break-ins in the Alpine Trails, Alpine Meadows and Regency Place neighborhoods. Possible charges against others involved in the crimes are pending.

Oct. 15 – A burglary reported at Hartmann Farm Supply, 3550 Douglas Road, is under investigation. Stolen sometime between Oct. 13-15 were several Echo brand trimmers, garden tillers, blowers and other hand tools, as well Red Max trimmers.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 11 – Jonathan T. Acord, 38, of Dupo, was initially arrested on a warrant for driving while license revoked. During processing at the jail, corrections staff located methamphetamine in Acord’s possession. He was subsequently arraigned for felony meth trafficking with bond set at $100,000.

Oct. 17 – James C. Hall 40, of St. Louis, was cited for failure to report an accident that damaged the guardrail on the Fults Creek bridge near Bluff Road and Fults Road.

Oct. 17 – Chauncey Lester, 21, of Swansea, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Oct. 18 – Christain Stephenson, 37, of East Carondelet, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Oct. 20 – A report of criminal damage to property in the 5800 block of Kaskaskia Road is under investigation.

Oct. 21 – Matthew Case, 38, of Marissa, was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol and arrested for driving while license suspended, and expired registration on Route 3 at Valmeyer Road.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 1 – Blaine R. Barth, 35, of Columbia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) following a March 11 incident.

Oct. 19 – Harrison J. Russell, 21, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam), possession of cannabis (more than 20 grams) and speeding on Lakeview Drive at Paul Drive.

Oct. 20 – Jason Woodard, 44, of Waterloo, was arrested for battery and criminal damage to property in the 400 block of Morrison Avenue.

Oct. 21 – Marinda Phillips, 41, of Mt. Vernon, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and driving while license suspended.