Police Blotter | 10/10/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 3

Patrick E. Coy, 46, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant at Moto Mart, 286 Southwoods Center.

Oct. 4

Jason M. Weber, 28, of Belleville, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant for resisting arrest on Route 3 at the Quarry-Palmer exit.

Oct. 5

Antwon L. Trice, 48, of Columbia was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant, no valid license, no insurance and no valid registration on Columbia Lakes Drive.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 2

Devin J. Conaway, 25, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Oct. 3

Robert L. Goodman, 44, of Millstadt, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on Route 3 at Gall Road.

Oct. 4

The theft of tools taken from an unlocked attached garage at a residence in the 3500 block of Sweet Briar Lane is under investigation.

Oct. 5

Brandon M. Timpe, 37, of Waterloo, was charged with burglary stemming from an Oct. 2 incident in the 5700 block of North Ronnie Drive during which a barn was allegedly entered unlawfully.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 1

Adrienne Thomas, 26, of Cahokia, was arrested on South Church Street for a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Oct. 3

Kenneth Cowsert, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested at 307 Hickory Lane for felony failure to register as a violent offender against youth (second offense). Court information states that Cowsert failed to report within five days after expiration of his annual reporting date, having been previously convicted of failing to register.

Oct. 5

John D. Carner II, 39, of Alton, was arrested at 14 Victor Street for violating an order of protection.

Oct. 6

Douglas Schilling, 25, of Fults, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Church Street at Third Street.

Nicholas Blechle, 51, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on South Market Street at Bradford Lane.

Oct. 8

Stayce Palmer, 31, of Dupo, was arrested for DUI and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident that occurred on Route 3 at North Market Street. No injuries were reported in the crash.