Police Blotter | 1/3/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 22

Madelyn J. Adams, 19, of Freeburg, was arrested for DUI and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Dec. 26

Joseph W. Adkins, 39, of Columbia, was arrested at 2621 Columbia Lakes Drive on a Monroe County warrant for retail theft.

Dec. 29

Devon K. Sheprow, 32, of Columbia, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Meadow Ridge Lane.

Dec. 31

Ronnie O. Adamson, 33, of Granite City, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant at 608 N. Main Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 24

A possible burglary on Eagle Lake Drive is under investigation. A purse and a wallet were missing from the residence. There were no signs of forced entry.

Dec. 26

A resident of Red Oak Drive reported a possible case of identity theft, which is now under investigation.

Dec. 27

William J. Brown, 40, of St. Louis, was arrested on a petition to revoke probation on his original conviction for possession of methamphetamine.

Robert J. Diehl, 56, of Waterloo, was arrested for felony aggravated battery of an elderly person, domestic battery and battery following an evening incident in the 6000 block of Martini Road.

Dec. 29

William Belfield, 27, of Dupo, was arrested on Bluff Road at B Road for violating an order of protection.

Dec. 30

Roderick R. Kilhafner Jr., 27, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery and unlawful interference with the reporting of domestic violence on Bluff Road.

Jan. 1

David Mooney, 44, of Renault, was arrested for felony unlawful transmission of obscene messages following a domestic situation in the area of 5800 Maeystown Road.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 27

A 16-year-old Columbia male was arrested for DUI on East Mill Street at Bell Street.

Dec. 28

Cynthia Dori, 59, of Millstadt, was arrested for obstructing a police officer at BoBeck’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1324 Jamie Lane.