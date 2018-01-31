Police Blotter | 1/24/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 16

Mike R. Diggs, 20, of Waterloo, was arrested at 125 W. Legion Street on an in-state warrant related to a retail theft charge.

Jan. 18

Cody S. Haps, 24, of O’Fallon, was arrested at 104 S. Main Street on a Washington County warrant for assault.

The theft of four wheels and tires from a 2018 Dodge on the Royal Gate Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram dealership is under investigation. The theft occurred sometime between Jan. 15-18. Similar thefts were reported Jan. 8 at Quality Collision involving wheels on a Ford Explorer, Chevrolet Impala and Dodge Ram. Other wheel thefts were reported in December at Royal Gate and George Weber Chevrolet. Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity at these locations is asked to call Columbia police at 281-5151.

Jan. 20

Curtis Walker, 47, of Park Hills, Mo., was arrested for DUI, speeding, improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol, and on a St. Clair County warrant on I-255 northbound.

Jan. 21

Heather N. Leone, 41, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Carl Street.

Crystal A. Whitfield, 26, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI and illegal transportation of alcohol.

Millstadt Police

Jan. 11

The theft of money from VFW Post 7980 is under investigation. Illinois State Police was called to process the scene.

Jan. 16

Steven T. Sutherland, 34, of St. Louis, was charged with attempted residential burglary, aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude police, and criminal damage to property following a Jan. 15 incident on Jotham Court resulting in a police pursuit that ended on I-255. Sutherland’s passenger, Savana R. Anderson, 31, of St. Louis, was charged by Cahokia police with resisting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, and unlawful striking of a police animal. She also had warrants out for her arrest out of St. Louis city and St. Louis County.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 19

A burglary reported in the area of 2100 Ames Road is under investigation. Someone unlawfully entered the office of a dairy farm business and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Jan. 20

The theft of a green mailbox from a property located in the area of 5700 Kaskaskia Road is under investigation.

Jan. 21

Ashley Jones, 32, of Cahokia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 16

Troy J. Rayburn, 41, of Waterloo, was arrested for violating an order of protection in the 600 block of South Church Street.

Jan. 18

Shortly after midnight, a man called police to report that he was robbed of his wallet at knifepoint by a black woman with blue hair and tattoos while the two were together at the Super 8 Motel, 112 Warren Drive. The possible suspect vehicle was a grey Nissan pickup with Wisconsin plates and no front grill. Police were unable to locate the suspect vehicle, and subsequent calls to the alleged victim went unanswered.