Police Blotter | 1/23/2019

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 16

A Cadillac Escalade reported stolen Jan. 13 from Briar Lakes Place was recovered at a Walmart in Sullivan, Mo. The driver of the SUV, Jacob Johnson, 31, of Sullivan, Mo., was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Columbia police continue to investigate the case, including the possible link to vehicle break-ins reported near the area of the stolen vehicle on Jan. 13.

William P. Frizzelle, 34, of Columbia, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for no valid registration and no insurance on Admiral Parkway.

Jan. 17

Sheneal D. Bell, 32, of St. Louis, was arrested on an in-state warrant.

Jan. 18

Amanda L. Lavalle, 38, of Union, Mo., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license revoked, no insurance, improper lane usage and improper use of registration on I-255 westbound.

Thomas Rachels, 46, of Columbia, was taken into custody in the 600 block of Bridgeview Drive about 11:45 a.m. for Belleville police on charges of felony aggravated fleeing/eluding and driving while license suspended after the white Kia he was driving fled a traffic stop and drove at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour on I-255.

Jan. 20

Remington Miller, 18, of Columbia, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery following an incident at 165 Admiral Trost Road.

Millstadt Police

Jan. 7

At 2:35 a.m., police stopped a vehicle for disobeying the stop sign at Washington Street and Jefferson Street. The vehicle traveled through the intersection at a high rate of speed and the officer was not able to stop the vehicle until Route 158 past Besse Lane. The driver, Kierston Dingwell, 21, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI. While at the police station, Dingwell allegedly kicked the officer in the stomach and damaged a wall in the police station interview room. Dingwell was additionally charged with aggravated battery of a police officer and criminal damage to government supported property.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 12

Mark W. Novack, 61, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) stemming from an Aug. 16 incident.

Jan. 15

Bridget Humes, 37, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Ishea Young, 37, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

Jan. 16

Camden Hurst, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant on East Hunters Ridge in Valmeyer.

Jeffrey C. Button, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on a MEGSI warrant on Old State Route 3 at Skyline Drive in Columbia.

Jan. 18

Madelyn McGinnis, 21, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) stemming from a July 18 incident.

Xenepher Austin, 27, of Belleville, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Destiny Helvey, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Jan. 19

Derek Muellner, 18, of Fults, was charged with criminal trespass to property following an incident involving his vehicle on Levee Road.

Jan. 20

Cullen Meade, 19, of Red Bud, was cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol on Freedom Avenue in Hecker.

Lori Weltig, 45, of Waterloo, was picked up on an arrest warrant for felony aggravated battery of a handicapped person stemming from a Dec. 13 incident.

Jan. 21

Deputies assisted the Waterloo Fire Department shortly before 10 a.m. in responding to the report of a dog that had fallen through the ice on a pond in the 6500 block of Boehne Drive. Despite rescue attempts, the dog perished in the incident.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 16

A juvenile was issued a city ordinance violation for public fighting at Waterloo Junior High School.

Tyler Arnett, 29, of Valmeyer, was arrested for DUI, no insurance, and improper lighting (one headlight) on Hamacher Street at Rogers Street.

Jan. 21

Matthew Woodcock, 26, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery on Victor Street.