Police Blotter | 1/17/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 8

Marlan R. Harden, 40, of East Carondelet, was arrested for unlawful use of weapons on Admiral Parkway southbound at Wedgewood Drive.

Jan. 11

A possible battery at Tequila Mexican Restaurant is under investigation. At about 5:25 p.m., police responded to the restaurant to investigate a disturbance between four patrons and a hostess inside the business. No serious injuries were reported in the incident.

Jan. 15

Brandon C. Butler, 24, of Cahokia, was arrested on multiple out-of-state warrants on I-255.

Vernon L. Law Jr., 30, of Columbia, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage to property, and on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant at 1354 N. Glenwood Drive.

Illinois State Police

Jan. 6

Brett Frizell, 53, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI on I-255.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 8

Jeff G. Benson, 42, of Bluford, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Brandon L. Patrillo, 41, of Granite City, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Jan. 9

Jyrus Hogan, 37, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant and on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Montgomery County, Mo.

Jan. 10

Tanner E. Rodgers, 43, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant in Columbia.

A crash involving a 2006 GMC Sierra on D Road at Canman Lane is under investigation. The truck lost control and struck a tree, but the driver apparently fled from the scene.

Jan. 12

Peter F. Garza, 20, of Waterloo, was issued a county ordinance violation for possession of cannabis on Old State Route 3 at Route 3.

Jan. 14

Joseph W. Steinke, 54, of Webster Groves, Mo., was arrested for DUI, no insurance, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage on Sportsman Road at Grandview Terrace.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Jan. 8

A Millstadt man sustained fatal injuries in a late night ATV crash in rural St. Clair County. Stephen R. Cooper Jr., 30, of Millstadt, died in the crash, which occurred about 11 p.m. in the area of 2700 Glauber Road between Millstadt and Dupo. Police said Cooper and 27-year-old Tyler Dockins were riding ATVs on rural roads when the crash took place.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 9

Troy Rayburn, 41, of Waterloo, was arrested for aggravated assault in the 600 block of South Church Street. Court information alleges that he attempted to strike two people with his vehicle. On Jan. 16, Rayburn was also arrested for violating an order of protection in the 600 block of South Church Street.

Jan. 11

Charles Mansfield, 42, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant in the 1300 block of Rachael Lane.

Police received a report of identity theft from a resident on Covington Drive. Someone fraudulently used her personal information to open up a credit card account.

Jan. 12

Police received a report of fraud from a resident on Dwight Street involving fraudulent use of the resident’s social security number.