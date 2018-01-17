Police Blotter | 1/10/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 7

A Cahokia resident was driven to Gateway Urgent Care at 11 South shortly before 2:45 p.m. for treatment of a possible drug overdose. Urgent care workers contacted Columbia EMS for transport to an area hospital. Police investigated the incident to see if the overdose occurred in the city, but it was soon determined that it took place elsewhere.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 3

Jason D. Hanner, 34, of Bunker Hill, was arrested for felony aggravated DUI on Route 3.

Jan. 4

Dominique Lewis, 23, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on Bluff Road at Sandalwood Drive.

Jan. 7

A possible report of harassment/stalking following a minor traffic crash in the area of Maeystown Road at KK Road is under investigation.

Jan. 8

Emergency personnel responded at about 5:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 near the YMCA. Police said a 2009 Pontiac G6 driven by a 17-year-old male was turning left onto southbound Route 3 from EE Road when it collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 53-year-old Belleville man that was traveling south on Route 3. Neither driver required medical transport from the scene.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 2

Allaeddih Qandah, 29, of Hazelwood, Mo., was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant for theft on Route 3 at Illinois Avenue.

Jan. 3

Jacob Meinkoth, 27, of Jefferson City, Mo., was arrested for retail theft at Walmart. Columbia police have additional charges pending against Meinkoth, who was pulled over in Columbia following the alleged crime.

Steven P. Gibson, 29, of Red Bud, was arrested for DUI (intoxicating compound) on Route 3.

Jan. 4

Nicholas J. Schardan, 19, of East St. Louis, was cited for disorderly conduct in the 500 block of West Mill Street.

Jan. 6

Steve Fry, 44, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for failure to vaccinate dog in the 400 block of South Market Street.

The theft of jewelry, medication and credit cards from a home in the 800 block of Blazing Star Drive is under investigation.