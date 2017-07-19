Poison frontman headlining Songs4Soldiers

Songs4Soldiers announced that Bret Michaels will be the first-ever national headlining act to play the annual benefit concert.

Michaels, who gained fame as lead singer of the band Poison, will perform Friday night, Sept. 22, at Bolm-Schuhkraft Park in Columbia. The two-day event continues Saturday, Sept. 23 with several popular St. Louis-area cover bands performing.

Songs4Soldiers founder Dustin Row said his organization has seen tremendous growth in its charity operations and concert attendance over its four years of existence.

Since 2013, Songs4Soldiers has helped more than 230 combat veterans, spending over $330,000.

“The need for a bigger show, a two-night show, was simply warranted due to the overwhelming amount of midwestern combat veterans needing assistance from Songs4Soldiers,” said Row, himself a combat veteran of the Iraq War.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for the Sept. 22 concert, with Michaels performing along with a special guest and the band Dazed ‘n Confused STL. Cost for this al ages show is $30 for general admission or $100 for the VIP package.

Blankets are permitted, but no lawn chairs will be allowed for the Sept. 22 concert.

Bands slated to perform Sept. 23 are SuperJam, Joe Dirt, Dazed ‘n Confused STL, Where’s Charlie?, PettyCash Junction, Dave Glover Band and Clusterpluck. Gates open at 1:30 p.m., with children ages 12 and under and veterans admitted for free.

Blankets and lawn chairs will be allowed for this concert.

Sept. 23 has also been designated as a family day, featuring bounce houses, bungee races, art projects and more.

For more information on this year’s event, visit www.s4sstl.org.

Last year’s concert raised a record $91,000 to go toward the group’s mission.