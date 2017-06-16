PJ | Pet of the Week

Meet PJ, a happy and giddy eight-month-old terrier mix, who is ready to explore the big world with a loving new family.

Active and full of love, PJ will do well in an active household that can provide the training and energy release a youngster like her requires.

PJ is great with other dogs. If you have lots of love to give, a big heart, and ready for a bundle of fun, she’s your girl.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.