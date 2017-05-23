Pirates win second straight regional title

Last season, the Valmeyer High School baseball team ended a 45-year regional title drought.

The Pirates made it back-to-back regional championships on Monday as they set sail for that ever-elusive sectional crown.

Easton Wallace, a senior with 180 career varsity hits, went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple and five RBIs in Monday’s 12-1 short-game win at home over Mt. Olive. His opposite field solo shot to right in the first inning fired up the Valmeyer faithful and set the course for victory. His two-run triple in the second inning broke the game open.

Jake Krekel went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three stolen bases. Cole Juelfs added two hits and two RBIs. Freshman southpaw Philip Reinhardt threw five solid innings for the win.

“It’s all about the kids and the quality of their parents,” Valmeyer head baseball coach Greg Reinhardt said afterward. “Both have put in a lot of time to make the program successful.”

Reinhardt credited the junior high baseball program’s two straight Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association titles in 2013 and 2014 as the key to breeding success at the high school level. Many players from those teams are currently on the varsity squad.

“(Junior high coach) Mike McCarthy winning two straight titles in junior high and getting us ready early was key,” Reinhardt said.

Valmeyer (24-9) advances to the Class 1A Greenville College Sectional, where it will face Hardin Calhoun on Wednesday night. With a win, the Pirates would advance to the sectional title game to be played 11 a.m. Saturday.

Last Wednesday, Valmeyer blasted Lebanon to open regional play, 15-0. Drew Maus went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Juelfs added two hits and three RBIs.

Wallace is hitting .473 with four home runs, 41 RBIs and 41 runs to lead the Pirates. Juelfs, a junior, is hitting .449 with 33 runs and 11 stolen bases and is 6-1 with a 1.75 ERA on the mound. Krekel, also a junior, is hitting .429 with 38 runs and 18 stolen bases.

Philip Reinhardt is 7-1 with a 0.79 ERA on the mound.