Pirates ready to set sail this spring

The Valmeyer High School baseball team enjoyed a historic 2016, winning the program’s first regional title in 45 years. Now that the Pirates have had a taste of success, they are hungry for even more this spring.

The Pirates return eight starters from last year’s squad that finished 22-15-1 and captured a second straight Kaskaskia Division crown.

“This is the deepest team I have coached in my 14 years as a head coach at Valmeyer and Kewanee-Wethersfield high schools,” said Valmeyer head coach Greg Reinhardt, who won his 200th career game on Friday.

Gone to graduation is Mark Nappier, who is now playing at Southwestern Illinois College. He hit 10 home runs with 49 RBIs to lead the Pirates last season.

Returning are pitchers Easton Wallace (6-1, 2.80 ERA in 2016), Cole Juelfs (5-1, 2.01 ERA), Andrew Whipple (4-3, 30 strikeouts) and Drew Maus (2-2, three saves), as well as southpaw Michael Chism, Ryan Brinkman and Logan Seidler…>>>

Read the rest of this story and view more photos in the March 22 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.