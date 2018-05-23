Pirates, Hawks win regional titles

Most expected Valmeyer to be playing past the regional baseball round, but perhaps most had discounted a young Gibault squad from making a postseason run.

Both are now playing in the Class 1A Greenville University Sectional and with wins on Wednesday, it would be a Monroe County showdown for the title this Saturday.

Valmeyer (27-9) is aiming to make a return trip to state following last year’s runner-up finish. The Pirates won 15-0 over Mulberry Grove to open regional play at Metro-East Lutheran last Wednesday.

Jake Krekel went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs. Tyler Kempfer also homered and Philip Reinhardt went 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

On Saturday, the Pirates erupted for 12 runs in the third inning to blow past Metro-East Lutheran in the title game, 13-0. Drew Maus went 2-for-2 with four RBIs and Jacob Rowold went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs and three runs scored.

Valmeyer will face Carrollton in the Greenville University Sectional on Wednesday. The Pirates defeated Carrollton last year to win a sectional crown.

Reinhardt leads the offense with a .452 average to go along with 31 RBIs and 35 runs. The sophomore southpaw is also 4-2 on the mound with a 1.59 ERA…>>>

