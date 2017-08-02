Piranhas end summer swim season

The Waterloo Piranhas youth swim team enjoyed a successful summer despite not winning a meet.

The Piranhas ended their season with a fourth place finish at the Kaskaskia Conference meet that took place July 22. Greenville took top honors, followed by Columbia, Sparta and Waterloo.

“Unfortunately, we placed fourth (or last), as we still do not have the numbers to be competitive with the other teams in our league,” Piranhas head coach Vickie Kehrer said. “Competition was great across the pool from all teams, though.”

The team did have several swimmers post top individual scores.

Ryker Swope and Delaney Ullrich were top scorers in the ages 7-8 group.

Sophie Breitwiser and Calla Espenschied were top scorers in the ages 9-10 group.

Carrie Wagenknecht was a top scorer in the ages 11-12 group.

Devon Walter, Kylee McKay and Olivia Most excelled in the ages 13-14 group.

Jake Reeve and Nick Reeve were top scorers in the ages 15-18 group.

“We were missing approximately 25 swimmers at conference, some of which were our top swimmers for the season such as Ellie Ahne and Janie Kehrer,” Vickie Kehrer explained…>>>

